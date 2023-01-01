These days, Shane Enholm is known mostly for his 2018 acoustic LP Divine American Pariah and his contributions in the tattoo world. But for many years it was for something much more nefarious. During his heroin-addled days, Enholm robbed a series of banks with the assistance of Casey Cola, whom you may know as the woman who, in 1980, survived a heroin suicide pact that killed Germs vocalist and punk legend Darby Crash. This is Shane’s story.

I am not sure what Darby Crash was trying to accomplish that night 43 years ago when he took that massive heroin dose—maybe eternal life. I do know he was not trying to copy Sid Vicious, that was accidental. I think he was a mixed-up kid who found himself in the middle of a storm called L.A. punk rock. He was admired, and I think it’s a lot to have a shitload of kids looking up at you on that stage on Dec. 3, 1980, at the return-of-the-Germs show. Were you there? Because fuck yeah, I was. I wouldn’t have missed it for all the cocaine in Peru or China white in Thailand.

Let’s get some shit straight: I did not like Darby with a mohawk. It made his alcoholic cherub face even more cherub-y. I did wear fi shing lure clips in my ear and for a while had a tail like Darby, but eventually he went to England and found Adam Ant and started to look like him. (Never forget that Black Flag kills ants on contact.) I also want to be perfectly clear about this: I was not there the night Darby and Casey Cola shot the rent money into their arms as some kind of double suicide mission, but what I do know is I paid through the nose for defending her. We were all kids and dealing with real adult issues like homosexuality, incest, drug addiction, and alcoholism. You can also throw in the rebellious nature of punk rock, which was everywhere in Southern California; then mix in the hormones, angst, and insecurity of being young.

I found punk rock by way of skateboarding, of course. Many of us did. I lived in the Elkgrove Apartments in Venice from 1979 to 1980, and one night I found myself on a stolen motorcycle with my sun-bleached hair fl ying around the western edge of Sunset Boulevard. The punks were out in force, and I was just dumb enough to ask the crowd about Devo or the surf punks. BAD MOVE. Regardless, I was fascinated by the punks—black leather jackets, black jeans, motorcycle boots, the whole chingadera. Living with some hairstylists in Venice and cleaning their salon in Playa del Rey, I got them to cut hair like Bowie. The next year was spent trying to spike my hair by any means necessary.