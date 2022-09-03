When touring became impossible in 2020 over you-knowwhat, Death Valley Girls drummer Laura Kelsey took her rock ’n’ roll bona tides back to the garage—but this time she was working on frills, not fills. “I’ve always loved and collected T-shirts, and I wear a baggy tee most days,” says Kelsey, “so I wanted to take that idea and create something that was easy to throw on but was also a full outfit in itself.” And thus was born LiFER, a line of custom dresses constructed out of vintage tees at her L.A. home. Kelsey’s dressmaking venture soon led to her parting ways with Death Valley Girls in order to outfit scores of stylish, happy customers, including such onstage luminaries as Phoebe Bridgers, Baby Queen, and even her former bandmate, DVG singer Bonnie Bloomgarden. Though she misses getting behind the kit, Kelsey isn’t complaining: “It’s great because even though I’m not out playing live music anymore, I still get to be a part of that world.” Here’s a peek at her process.