There are many things that separate Scene Police; the gossip division of CREEM, from the police-police. For one thing, the only “punisher” that Scene Police reveres is the Phoebe Bridgers album. For another, while the Brown Shirts In Blue (as they like to be called) prefer to punch down (literally, if possible), Scene Police are firm believers in punching up. With the occasional lateral punch thrown in (but only if the target is super annoying, or the Scene Police are assigned a fresh-faced rookie who won’t survive the first day on the job if they don’t smarten up.).

As the poet Don Henley once said (between developing the deathless proof of concept for the Ace Hotel chain and all the other purgatorial waystations that the author Jason Diamond refers to as “Millennial Hotels”, settling into his role as a profiteer of Boomer self-hate/love) “kick ‘em when they’re up.” If there are other lyrics/messages to that song, Scene Police doesn’t know them. Scene Police, being a gossip collective that learned everything it knows about gossip from Chain of Strength lyrics, only registers the second lines of choruses if they’re delivered via youth crew chant. Or, as Ice-T once said, on the 2014 Body Count album, Man’s Laughter: “Talk shit, have fun.” So, without further ado, let’s get kicking up.

MGK’s Pretty Face is Going to Hell

Much like how Archie and the Gang felt when Jughead shaved his hat into a mohawk and adopted the moniker “Captain Trash,” we—being not the royal “we,” but officer’s name redacted, the sapphic half of the Scene Police—have been gravely concerned that MGK has been running with the wrong crowd ever since early 2020. That was when Kelly lived up to his circle A anarchy tattoo (the head shop vinyl sticker kind, not the black bloc kind), paid $20,000 for a ‘66 Squire series Jag (that Fat Mike swore was both genuine and used by the Red Jumpsuit Apparatus on every date they played of the 2005 Warped Tour), and wrote lyrics like “l use a razor to take off the edge." For the most part, the wild boy’s wild boy antics had been fairly tame. Until this June when Kelly, in a moment of life imitating angst, bloodied his pretty lil’ face with a champagne glass.



We here at scene police chose to not write it up, figuring it was just a phase. He had a long night and sometimes we all do things we shouldn’t to impress others. And Avril was there. Sometimes you gotta just show the girls that boys can rock every bit as hard. In that incident, MGK ended up getting off with a stern warning from Seth Meyers. Which we deemed satisfactory.



THEN a few weeks ago, while performing a hometown show (on what is now officially deemed “Machine Gun Kelly Day” in Cleveland), Kelly announced to the audience that he would be fined $70,000 for every 10 minutes that went late. Declaring “I’m not stopping this show for shit. I’m rich, bitch,” he once again did his little party trick, causing Scene Police quite a bit of stress… I mean he could really injure (or, worse, disfigure) himself. His face is his money maker. Just because he’s a poet, with the voice of an angel, doesn’t mean he’ll be able to maintain that rock star lifestyle if he didn’t have his looks. Would his fans really still be there?!?!?! Will they remember the man who said, “I'm a demon in the night/She's an angel with the white” for this…



[Scene Police Editors Note: the officer in charge of MGK (and all other punk/rap hybrid bohunk affairs),officer’s name redacted, has been put on paid leave, pending an internal investigation. We’re afraid that, like so many of even the best gossip column police cosplay rookies, the officer got too close to the case. Red flags were raised when, in a first submitted draft, she described Machine Gun Kelly’s music as “actually pretty good." Followed by 3,000 words of slash fiction, with Machine Gun Kelly interacting—in ways soulfull and erotic (and not just a little bit bad-boy dangerous)—with every character (including Mr. Weatherbee) in the extended Archie/Riverdale fictional universe. The officer will be reassigned to Punk Rock Cruise Festival duty, where the chances of her gossip column objectivity being compromised by a pretty face are somewhat lower.



OOOOeeeeeeOOOOOOeeeeeeOOOOOOOOeeeeeeOOOOOO Scene Police!

DESTINATION COLONIZATION

There’s a brand new festival announcement that has all the punks rubbing SPF 77 all over their Skelly tattoos in anticipation! It’s the 2023 edition of “Destination Chaos,” which is being held next year at the Senator Resort and Spa in the Dominican Republic. The week long festival, with diverse lineup of bands ranging from Amyl & The Sniffers to the Chats, is billed as “Anarchapulco meets Punk Rock Bowling,” “A fyre fest of human consciousness,” “A Controlled Expirement on Discovering the Effects of Free Rum and Sunstroke on the Three People Who Make Up The Overlap Between Parquet Courts and Grade 2’s Respective Fanbases,” and “Woodstock ‘94, but good luck getting in for free, fuckers.”



Scene Police is just kidding. Grade 2* doesn’t have a fanbase.



While CREEM’s statist gossip column is not quite in the position to critique the lack of diversity in the lineup of a walled community punk festival, a number of commenters have pointed out that there is not, as of this writing, a single local band on the bill.



Representatives of the festival, presumably fearing that at very least adding Chicagoan/Dominican superstars La Armada to the bill would risk making the festival too awesome—and frustrated at cancel culture’s inability to grasp just how hard it is to find artists of the caliber of Starcrawler on an island of only ten million people—responded to press inquiries with a single message, that crypticly read, “the dude from Los Lobos’ kid was the second drummer for the Bronx.”



Again, Scene Police is kidding. Having a bit of fun. We didn’t write Destination Chaos, because we know that there’s no such thing as email in 1995. Scene Police shall simply let the festival website speak for itself:



"Single day tickets with first priority going to the locals”



"What’s the resort’s tipping policy?



It is not necessary to tip anyone at the resort. However, we do not discourage anyone from rewarding excellent service. We do ask that you reserve any tip given for the Friday before your departure. Doing so will help maintain a high level of service that will be provided for all guests regardless of tipping.”



The rest of the answers to the site’s FAQs are just the lyrics to “(White Man) in Hammersmith Palais” and a photoshopped picture of Iggy Pop’s head on Julia Alverez’s body.



*Grade 2 is totally solid. Scene Police only included this joke to illustrate to the reader what “not punching up” looks like. As if Grade 2 doesn’t have enough grief just dealing with the fact that they put out their Hellcat album a full two years before critics started pretending to like skinhead music. Here, buy a Grade 2 album. Scene Police has enough on our conscience.



WooooooWWWooooooWeeeeeeOOOOOOOOOOOO!!! Scene Police!

Screenshot courtesy Ariel Pink...sort of. And to think, this was after the Jan 6th Million Mayonnaise March on Washington.

Ariel Pink’s Wild Ride

We here at Scene Police have been making fun of Ariel Pink for years. Not for being a problematic jerk, but for his interminable career of making lite-psych circus music which Syd Barrett would have rather Died at Pompeii before signing his name to (and that is enough to hate someone). But Mr. Pink got extra indie famous last year for attending the Jan 6th Million Mayonnaise March on Washington, along with John Maus, a.k.a. the Ice-T of Silverlake, and Alex Moyer, a former social travolator within the L.A./NYC niche-musics DJ community. She now makes movies about a variety of men who sweat too much and look like bad breath. Firmly ensconced in his new career of Just Asking Questions, Mr. Pink recently Twitter-mused that the noted cardiacal bloviator, Alex Jones, getting sued for millions of dollars—for emotionally torturing the parents of dead children—wasn’t really fair. You know, since Ariel Pink couldn’t sue the media for calling him a nazi, which resulted in him getting dropped from a Williamsburg workfare program, and caused Pitchfork to shave off a couple decimal points from the 8.2 previously awarded his post-good masterpiece, “Songs From Gene Ween’s Cutting Room Floor.”



As Scene Police has been known to snort fishstick-thick rails of nuance right off the bar, Scene Police is disinclined to throw terms like “nazi” or “fascist” around willy nilly. Not when more apt terms—like, say, “political tourist with the intellectual depth of a dorm room Fight Club poster,” “long time pampered and self-pitying beneficiary of a history-averse youth culture that apparently had never heard a Lightning Seeds b-side,” or “narcissistic puddinghead”—are available. So it’s not like we don’t have any sympathy for Pink’s plight. We ourselves feel strongly that, if not for the media (and the fact that we spent our life savings on Social Distortion “Skully enjoying a martini” NFTS), we too would be millionaires.



Of course, if Scene Police were millionaires, we’d only be able to punch up at billionaires. And, honestly, we doubt we’ve even heard of any of the islands where those dudes hold their punk festivals.



WoooooooWEEEEEEEooooooooooooWEEEEEEEEEEEEooooooooooWWWWEEEE



!SCENE POLICE!