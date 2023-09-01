Dear readers,

Yeah that’s right, we’re writing YOU a letter. Didn’t think we could do that, huh? Nothing like breaking the fourth wall on “letter to the editor” conventions. What do you think this is, Harper’s?

One year into printing this rag and we’re just wondering: Where are our presents? We get a zine here and there (thanks!), but we imagined mixtapes, 7-inches, love letters, anthrax, teddy bears... We know it’s a recession and postage is expensive, but if you have something you need to express in the form of a gift—or frankly, an appliance you’re looking to get rid of—the CREEM staff works for casino chips, loose cigarettes, and bruised fruit, so we’ll hungrily accept any token of your love.

—Ed.