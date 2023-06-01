CREEM Vs. The '90s. Subscribe now.
Creem Magazine, back in a bundle of gloriousness
CartSUBSCRIBE
CartClose
Subscribe
Account Log In

I gave myself over to rock ‘n’ roll the same way so many others have: young, full of hope, and surrounded by a group of completely nude musicians. But I’m getting ahead of myself.

It was fall 1985, I was 13 years old. I'd been invited by my best friend Jon Beller to join him and his mom for some wholesome New England-style fun at the Topsfield Fair, a 10-day event held every October about 20 miles north of Boston. The centerpiece of our day was to be an early-evening performance in the makeshift amphitheater by doo-wop legends the Drifters.

It was an easy sell by Jon: “They sing ‘Under the Boardwalk,’ Danny. One of your favorites.”

Right, “Under the Boardwalk”! That was on the oldies mixtape I loved at the time. I didn’t know any of the singers’ names on the cassette except, I think, Little Richard. And that was only because Jon had shown me a part in Little Richard’s biography about how when Richard was growing up in Georgia there was a guy who hung out by the docks and had a hole in his abdomen that all the neighborhood kids would use for sex. That kind of image tends to rattle around in a 13-year-old’s head.

Censored

You need to log in or subscribe to read on

LOGINSUBSCRIBE
Forgot username or password?

LOADING...

DON’T MISS THE NEXT ONE

This magazine is not available on newsstands. Get it here, or not at all.

CREEM Print + Digital package
  • Quarterly issues
    (save over $40!)
  • Digital archive access
  • 15% off shop + events
CREEM Fan Club pack
  • Annual gift at $60 value
  • Quarterly issues with collectible exclusives (save over $50!)
  • Digital archive access
  • 20% off shop + events
DON’T LIKE PRINT?

Subscribe to Digital and get access to our issues and the archive on your internet devices.

$60 / Year

SHOP CREEM

CREEM Join The Band T-Shirt


Apparel

Boy Howdy! T-Shirts


Boy Howdy!

CREEM glassware


Accessories

CREEM #004


Back Issues

THE CREEM NEWSLETTER

What we’re listening to and other musings.
It’s free!