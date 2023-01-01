Free domestic shipping. Through Labor Day.
Creem Magazine, back in a bundle of gloriousness
CartSUBSCRIBE
CartClose
Subscribe
Account Log In

I enjoy rummaging through the dumpster at my local recycling center for books and magazines. I use them for collage. Earlier this year, the dumpster contained boxes filled with hundreds of copies of an issue of CREEM.

I remember CREEM from the '70s, but I was a child at the time and didn’t know the difference between ABBA and AC/DC. It was on newsstands in the '80s, but by then I had been abducted by skateboarding and punk rock, and thus CREEM, which seemed to feature David Lee Roth on the cover every other month, was of little interest to a stupid baby punker.

So I brought a dumpster copy home. I gathered it was sort of a “best of” edition filled with the magazine’s “greatest hits” from the ’70s. The first article I read was by a woman with a weird name: Jaan Uhelszki.

“Extended dance remix of ‘Jan’?” I wondered. “Jaaaaaaaaan,” I said out loud, trying to determine how long one should hold two a’s for.

Censored

You need to log in or subscribe to read on

LOGINSUBSCRIBE
Forgot username or password?

LOADING...

DON’T MISS THE NEXT ONE

CREEM Print + Digital package
  • Quarterly issues
    (save over $40)
  • Digital archive access
  • 15% off shop + events
  • Free Boy Howdy! t-shirt
CREEM Fan Club pack
  • Annual gift at $60 value
  • Quarterly issues
    (save over $50)
  • Digital archive access
  • 20% off shop + events
  • Free Boy Howdy! t-shirt
DON’T LIKE PRINT?

Subscribe to Digital and get access to our issues and the archive on your internet devices.

$29 / Year

SHOP CREEM

The Archive Collection, Mister Dream Whip T-Shirt


Apparel

Boy Howdy! T-Shirts


Boy Howdy!

Boy Howdy! glassware


Accessories

CREEM +001


Back Issues