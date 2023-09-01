If you love CREEM, you love Jaan Uhelszki. For they are one. And throughout this past year, our readers have been peppering Jaan with all manner of questions. Some looked for help, some just for gossip. All of them got what they wanted: Jaanswers.

Well, now it’s our turn. Ever curious and looking to avoid real work, we here at CREEM put our collective semi-brain together and came up with some rapid-fire doozies of our own for Jaan. Call it an attempt to get closer to our hero, despite her tyrannical no-eye-contact rule. (Yes, even on Zoom.) Let the grilling begin.

Who was the most challenging interview that ultimately you feel like you triumphed over?

Jimmy Page, who would only let me speak to him through an interpreter, despite the fact we both speak English.