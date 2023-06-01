CREEM Vs. The '90s. Subscribe now.
Creem Magazine
Hey J, Where You Been? Looks like the indie-rock haven of Western Massachusetts to us, probably raising all manner of Massholy hell in that sweet 1974 Land Rover Series III 88" SWB you got there. Though this bad boy has obviously seen some miles (talking about the truck here), it’s better to have a spare tire on the hood than on the midsection, amirite? We caught the Dinosaur Jr. frontman and ax deity out running errands and asked him how fast this baby can get him from Amherst to Northampton on Route 9. What’s that you say, J? “You won’t see me, you won’t see me...”

Thanks for reading CREEM. This article originally appeared in our Summer 2023 issue. If you prefer to read in print, grab a copy here and subscribe to never miss another one.

