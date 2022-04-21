Want more Terry Allen? Subscribe to CREEM, a quarterly print magazine that you can hold in your hot little hands.



The amount of time it takes to explain the incredible talents of Terry Allen–the prolific painter, sculptor, and dramatist–is, well, long. (In fact, it’ll take you just as long as it does to sit down and get lost in 1/1,000th of his output.) And yet, Allen may be best known to CREEM readers as a musician, having cut 14 records, going nominally country with his third and fourth records, Smokin’ The Dummy (1980) and Bloodlines (1983), re-released this year. Born in Lubbock, educated in Los Angeles, Allen’s a California expat—two-plus decades—who’s been in Santa Fe for the last 30-odd years. He’s also a sculptor who sings, a painter who holds installations, a musician who works in all sorts of media. He defies categorization, while breaking them down.



Now 79-years-old, Allen comes across as someone very ahead of his time, predating this modern age where everyone appears to have two or three hustles. But for Allen, there’s no distinction between main gig and side one: we don’t put up with his sculptures as we wait for his records; we’re not glossing over his installations for something else.



Really, it’s that we’re all catching up. Now in a slightly more art-literate age—or one where we know a little bit about a lot of different things—we’re finally accessing Allen’s work on its terms. It’s evident this his records are painterly, his sculptures tell stories, even his radio plays feel like more than just that. Allen eschews these genres—“labeling something,” he says, “is an instant way to have not think about it”—and instead focuses on what each work means.



CREEM spoke to Allen in April about the upcoming re-releases, working with his wife, Jo Harvey Allen, country music, and more.

Hi, Terry. What’s the relationship between your 1980 record Smokin’ The Dummy and your 1975 debut, Juarez? Smokin’ is such a loose record — was that pre-planned, or did it shake out that way, since the guys were all such good players?



When I was in California, I had never worked with a band or with other musicians, and I was anxious about that when I went to do [1979’s] Lubbock (On Everything). And that was one of the great surprises: we could all play together, and I could actually play with a band. But I had always wanted to—I had heard different instruments and whatever in Juarez, and I always wanted to try different things with it. So it started on a path of doing that, on Smokin’ the Dummy and Bloodlines, and pretty much every record I made up until [2020’s] Just Like Moby Dick. They all had a Juarez song on it, or two. At one point, I thought, I’ll put out a record of Juarez songs with instrumentation, but I haven’t. It was really just to hear what those songs might sound like with a band.



What was it like recording Smokin’ the Dummy? Was it smoother than Lubbock?



It was really comfortable [recording process] with Lubbock. That was one of the things that was stunning about it: how quickly I became comfortable with the band. Then, when we did Smokin the Dummy, that first meeting awkwardness was long gone. By then I had played a number of gigs with Lloyd [Maines] and even with [Joe] Ely, [who would perform live with me.] We played a lot at a club out in Lubbock called Coldwater, and Joe’s band and the Maines brothers–as I walked on the stage, [those session musicians trasmorigified and] became the Panhandle Mystery Band. I had the flu part of that [recording] session, so it was a stopped-up atmosphere for a few days. But we cut it pretty fast. I wanted to work with [guitarist] Jesse Taylor since I met him, but also since he cut that incredible flat pick solo at the end of “Flatland Farmer” at the end of Lubbock. Just watching Jesse and hearing him play with Joe…they were all in town, and it worked out good. Jesse went out with me when he wasn’t out with Joe. It was always very comfortable.



Did any of the flu takes show up on the record?



It affected my voice a little bit. But my voice is the kind that can be affected and you never even know it. (Laughs.)

Shhh!

The songs from Juarez that were redone on Bloodlines (“Cantina Carlotta,” “There Oughta Be A Law Against Sunny Southern California”) feel similar to the way your exhibitions, like Ring, have had a few different lives, transforming from installation to script to theater piece to book to video to installation again. Is that how you approach the stories and characters in Juarez? Are you coming at them from an artistic, less static point of view?



I always think of characters, songs, and stories as mobile. They’re always moving, and consequently they’re changing and becoming different things. It’s not like reworking something, but going along with those transitions and changes. That’s just the way I work and think about things. Some of that, with music, comes from being in a car. Songs, different ideas come to you while you’re in motion yourself, putting those ideas down. I’ve written, or have at least started writing, maybe three-quarters of the songs I wrote in cars, up until the last 10 years or so. You’d start humming something, or you’d get a line and repeat it, and it’d build into an idea of what the song might possibly be.



Are your public works like your Road Angel sculpture more static and permanent, like a record might be? Or might they not be? The 53 Chevy isn’t taking on a different form like with your Ring narrative or Bleeder, when it went from the painting to the radio show.



Well, permanent just means how long it lasts. I mean, bronze is pretty permanent. But I don’t think about stuff like that. There’s no set pattern.



When you have an object, you instantly have a possibility of a set, and you could build a performance or theater around it and can use people to make it. A lot of drawings went with that piece. I don’t think anything is totally singular.



What was the process like with Bloodlines? Was the record related to things you were thinking about or working on visually at the time?



Bloodlines was a compilation of things. A woman named Joan Hotchkiss did a play, Bissie at the Baths, and I wrote a song called, “Oh What a Dangerous Life” for that. I wrote “Gimme a Ride to Heaven,” which I finished while we were recording; I sang it as a finished song, but it wasn’t actually finished until we went into the studio. I went to a Texas Tech practice room and wrote the rest of it. “Our Land” came from the climate of the world. When I started putting everything together, “Bloodlines” bookended all of those other songs. It starts with that solo and has the band and chorus of people at the end. Smokin’ sonically had continuity, but Bloodlines was more lyrically put together. When you get distance on stuff you get perspective on it, but I haven’t thought about these records for a long time, Even though I still do a lot of songs from them.

Did Los Angeles show up on Smokin’ or Bloodlines, at all, or was it just a place you lived and were creative in?



I was living in California when we cut Smokin’, and the first song on it is dedicated to [Little Feat’s] Lowell George, “Heart of California.” All of those songs are from that mental geography. I never thought of them [as California/Lubbock records], because I wrote all the Lubbock songs in California. And I don’t think it makes much of a difference. You write to the landscape inside of you, not outside of you.



Did you get a new appreciation for country music when you left home and moved to LA?



I was always connected to it. We had a radio show then called Rawhide and Roses on an underground station every Sunday morning. We had an influx of all the latest country stuff and a lot of the really old stuff: Carter Family, Jimmy Rogers. Every Saturday night, Jo Harvey and I would put it together. I’d usually do the set list, she was the DJ and told stories about Lubbock, her family. There were theme shows, trucker shows, illicit love. That ran three years. We had guests: Linda Rondstadt, Jack Elliott. There was a blues show right after, Bernie Pearl’s Blues Show, connected with a club in LA called the Ashgrove. Right after his show was Firesign Theater, who had a house band that Sam Shepard, the playwright, was playing drums in. It was an all day long kind of deal. Musicians would come out just to hang out. I never had any real prejudices against any kind of music, but that’s the music I grew up hearing. It was also a fertile time on the radio for country music, through the ‘60s and early ‘70s. There was a rejuvenation with Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson.

What effect, or input, does Jo Harvey have on what you make? I know you’re in separate studios when you work–does she dip in, are you bouncing things off her, or is it a separate thing?



Basically, we work for each other. All of the theater pieces I’ve done she’s acted in, just about every one. And when she does pieces, I’ve written songs, done sets. When one of us is doing a piece, the other one’s involved in some way. And that’s comfortable. When it gets really uncomfortable—when it’s a giant pain in the ass—is when we collaborate. Then it’s like World War III. We’re both cold blooded with each other when it comes to criticism. And we’ve been together for so long that we know each other’s history. There are things she could tell me that no one else could because she has a sense of where things are coming from. And I assume I have the same effect on her, but who knows.



Juarez, Lubbock, and Smokin’ are about seasons, and so much of country music is about things going wrong. That seems in contrast to this fruitful, home working relationship you have. Does that affect how you go about things?



I think when you start honing in on a body of work—when you start getting into what you’re doing—it doesn’t really play a role. It becomes about the work and whatever the work is. I’ve never thought of what I do as country music, or any particular kind of music other than trying to make a song work and make it do what it’s supposed to be doing. I get categorized because of my accent, and because of the people I played with, and the style of music, but I dont think in those terms.



Do you think some artists are forced to stick to one thing, because of the market?



That’s an existing pressure, out there, on people. People sometimes make decisions not about what they want the work to be, but what they think the work should be. That’s a big difference. Each person has to figure that out for themselves.