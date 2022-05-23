Each month, American hardcore punk historian Tony Rettman will tell you about some new old shit to you need to buy. Like talking to your friend at the bar, but your friend has much better and more interesting taste than you. Check out last month's column here, and scoop the original CREEM archive, while you’re at it. We’ll even give you a free trial.



For hours now, I’ve been staring at two things. One is the box set appropriately titled 7" Singles 1963-1966, which contains all 18 singles released by the Rolling Stones at the very beginning of their career. The other is a tiny, blinking, vertical line on an empty file on the screen of my laptop. My mush-y brain follows its flashes, and struggles to consider how to write about this band in a manner that hasn’t been done numerous times before. Should I do it under the guise of some hipster music critic, and dismiss it as shit that only appeals to those whose nether regions don’t work no more? Do I attempt to review it without breaking the shrinkwrap so I can sell it to some mark at a later date for a hefty price? After dismissing every half-baked angle I can think of, it becomes apparent I’m actually going to have to sit down and write about this box set free of spin or irony. And on the day when there’s a daylong Law & Order: SVU marathon on no less? Aw, shit.



Well, let’s give it a listen.

An image of ABKCO Records' limited edition Rolling Stones '7” SINGLES 1963-1966' vinyl box set Records... they're always a sound purchase.

A good place to start is at the beginning. Revisiting the Stones’ cover of Chuck Berry’s “Come On,” released as their first ever single, demonstrates their formula for future world domination. Strip away the swing from rhythm & blues, music invented by Black Americans, and replace it with an amped-up, angst-ridden white boy rock ’n’ roll drive that’ll turn kids crazy and horny. The band’s second single, from the same year—their take on the Lennon-McCartney penned “I Wanna Be Your Man”—will forever sound spirited, a raucous ride due to the clash and twang of Keith Richards and Brian Jones’ guitars, and the steady chug provided by bassist Bill Wyman.



On their debut self-titled four-song EP, released in early 1964, the Stones’ unique interpretation of U.S. R&B is once again boldly on display: there’s not only their wonderfully scuzzy rendition of the Coasters’ “Poison Ivy,” but a captivating version of Arthur Alexander's “You Better Move On,” where Jagger showcases his ability to convey a kaleidoscope of emotions through a simple and effective vocal tone.



A few months later (and a deeper dive into the box set) brings us to the spring of ’64, when the Rolling Stones’ self-titled debut album was released, along with a single for the only Jagger/Richards composition on the record. It’s “Tell Me,” a noble but unremarkable stab at a Phil Spector-style number. But the B-Side—a boisterous, cranked-up version of Willie Dixon’s “I Just Want To Make Love To You”—is yet another example of the Stones’ knack for taking Black American classics and transforming them into something palatable for an audience ignorant of their history.

It’s here, in their early history, where the Stones started to take off and their trajectory towards super stardom truly began. Their white-hot version of Bobby and Shirley Womacks’ “It’s All Over Now” shot up the charts in 1964, allowing the band to finally be able to tour the U.S. and soak up a culture they’d only known through vinyl. Their time spent in Chicago at Chess Studios—home of such heroes as Chuck Berry and Muddy Waters—produced their Five by Five EP, a collection of covers and originals recorded in the legendary facilities (eventually expanded in the U.S. to the more widely-known 12 x 5 LP.) The Jagger/Richards instrumental “2120 South Michigan Avenue,” named after the studio’s location, is the slinky standout among the five tracks—complete with one of Brian Jones’ most memorable and lyrical runs on the harmonica. Man, that drug-consuming cherub couldn’t swim so well, but he sure could blow!



After that, the hit singles came thick and fast. From 1964 to 1965, “Time Is On My Side,” “Heart Of Stone,” “The Last Time,” and “Satisfaction,” are shot out with some very forgettable B-Sides (barring the haunting “Play With Fire,” of course.)

I lay the 45 of “Satisfaction” on the turntable and wait for its brute magic to affect me in that “it feels like the first time” way.

As I travel deeper into the core material that made the Stones who they are, my previous concerns began to manifest again. How do you evaluate music that’s omnipresent? If I drive around long enough, tune into a classic rock radio station, I’m bound to have one of these songs lurch out of the speakers and graise my ears with little to no result. In an attempt to revive my senses, I lay the 45 of “Satisfaction” on the turntable and wait for its brute magic to affect me in that “it feels like the first time” way.

As the well-known bleat of Keith Richards’ riff echoes around my basement, the universal allure of the song pops me in the chops. But soon after the assault, “Satisfaction” gently fades into the equivalent of a baseball game playing faintly through a TV speaker, benign and unobtrusive. But I guess that’s the goal, right? To write a song so relatable and catchy that it weaves itself into the cultural wallpaper? The kind we endlessly inhale while its impact lessens, listen after listen, day after day?

The cover artwork for ABKCO Records' Rolling Stones' '7" SINGLES 1963 - 1966' box set Now, give momsie a smile!

Despite later slaggings from both Jagger and Richards, I’ve always found the follow-up single to “Satisfaction,” fall of 1965’s “Get Off of My Cloud,” to be the more significant and memorable of the two. In my opinion, it is the song where the duo began to lean less on lessons learned from the blues masters, and instead, began crafting their approach to the perfect pop single.



Unlike the ever-grinding “Satisfaction,” “Get Off of My Cloud” is downright jaunty and bright. But it doesn’t ignore the hyperactive angst of previous material: that reveals itself in the song’s cheeky lyrics. The B-side, “I’m Free” is airy and soothing; the 7” is the one-two punch, raising the bar for where the Stones would head for the remainder of the decade.



Their next single, the soppy “As Tears Go By,” is a celebration of their musical growth, while the last in the box set, “19th Nervous Breakdown,” feels like a reversion to their roots, with its tangle of recycled blues riffs and biting lyrics on the pains of being a rock star, a rollicking tune with a solid bass line from Wyman hoisting it up. It’s here where the box set and the innocence ends for the Stones, as they head into their darkest period of drug busts, “Paint It, Black,” “Street Fighting Man,” the suspicious death of Brian Jones, and even more drug busts. That’s the era I prefer, but to spend time with this box set was not a bad way to spend a day. But now it’s time to gather all the singles up, to place them lovingly into their sleeves, and place the set in my walk-in humidor until the day comes when it is sold to the highest bidder.



