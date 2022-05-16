5 Reasons NOT to READ The new CREEM Magazine

The only listicle that ever mattered.



1. You think rock is dead

Think good music died in the 70s? This may not be the magazine for you.

Rock ‘n’ roll is alive and well. And it deserves better coverage. From 1969-1989, CREEM Magazine broke barriers, rattled cages, and connected fans to music in a way that has never been replicated. Now CREEM is back to reclaim our mantle as America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine.

Good music never went away. It just got harder to find. CREEM makes it easier.

2. You think print is dead

Wrong again, pal. A good print rag is simply undeniable.

This isn’t the CREEM your hesher uncle got at the grocery store for $1.99 in 1977. At 10 x 14”, we’re nice enough for your coffee table (but happiest on the back of your toilet). 128+ pages packed with stories, interviews, comics, and more. It’s the most fun you’ll have reading about music since, well, the last time we wrote about music.

Each issue is an immersive and highly-collectible experience that you’ll be coming back to for years. But it won’t be available on newstands. Get it here or not at all.

And if you like your mags with more ads than articles, sorry to disappoint you. When you see one of the select few ads in CREEM, it’s from a company that loves music as much as you do. We’re not trying to be the best at selling pages—we don’t even have a sales team. Plus…have you ever even met an ad sales dude? Bruh.

Still not into print? OK zoomer. We have a digital option for only $5/month.

3. You love reading press releases copied and pasted by an unpaid intern

Hey, it works for digital media conglomerates, but that’s not CREEM.

We’ve returned to move the focus of music journalism back where it belongs — on the fans. We don’t work for the corporate music industrial complex, we work for you.

In a world of sanitized music coverage, the CREEM voice stands alone: impeccable music taste, a wicked sense of humor, and a low tolerance for bullshit. You won’t find us writing a blog post every time Dave Grohl sneezes.

Our contributors range from established writers and photographers, to up and coming new voices, and even random meme lords we found in the metaverse (whatever that is).

4. You prefer rock magazines that put celebrity pop stars and reality TV personalities on the cover

Look, we aren’t too cool to admit that Taylor Swift writes good tunes. But it ain’t rock.

CREEM is America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine. We cover all genres and eras of the music that melts your face, rattles the system, and gets you laid. It won’t be all guitars all the time, but there will be a lot of guitars, okay?

This isn’t a lazy nostalgia play. Sure, you’ll see some familiar faces, but we’re also here to champion freaky new discoveries and everything in between. In the pages of our first issue, you’ll find Amyl and the Sniffers, Turnstile, Slash, Special Interest, The Who, Viagra Boys, Warthog, Terry Allen, Kurt Vile, KeiyaA, and The Osmonds (yeah, seriously...you’ll find out why). This is big tent rock ‘n’ roll. Everyone is welcome.

5. You take this shit way too seriously

Think that reading about music should feel like homework for an overpriced liberal arts degree? That’s cool. But if you want to have fun reading about music again, then read CREEM.

Never subscribe. Unless it’s to America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine.

