CREEM: AMERICA’S ONLY ROCK ‘N’ ROLL MAGAZINE

Capturing the messy upheaval of the ‘70s just as rock was re-inventing itself, the film explores CREEM Magazine’s humble beginnings in post-riot Detroit, and its upward trajectory from underground paper to national powerhouse. Ripping back the curtain on CREEM’s wild and disruptive newsroom and the band of unruly outsiders that ran it, (genius clown prince Lester Bangs, visionary publisher Barry Kramer, and others who weren't all that different than the rock stars they covered), the film explores why even over fifty years after publishing its first issue, “America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine” remains a seditious spirit in music and culture.

Directed by Scott Crawford.

Stream exclusively on: