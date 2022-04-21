PRIVACY POLICY

CREEM Magazine, LLC and its subsidiaries and affiliates (individually or collectively, “CREEM” or “we/our/us”) respect your privacy and are committed to protecting it through our compliance with this policy.

This Privacy Policy applies only to information collected: online through cre.com, CREEM microsites or mobile sites (collectively our "Websites"), our emails, our text messages, or mobile applications CREEM provided for download to your mobile device ("Apps") that expressly adopt and display or link to this policy, by our partners/vendors; or through our pages on social media sites, such as Facebook, Twitter, et al. ("Social Media Pages”) (collectively, “Services”).

Scope

We value our users and respect your privacy. This Privacy Policy describes the information we collect about you online, why we collect it, how we use it, and when we share it with third parties. This Privacy Policy also describes the choices you can make about how we collect and use that information.

By accessing the Services, you acknowledge this Privacy Policy and agree to be bound by the terms hereof and the Terms of Service set forth on each of the Services that you visit or utilize.

This Privacy Policy applies to our Services as described above as well as the information we collect when you interact with us through social media or other websites and online services. It does not apply to non-Creem Websites and mobile applications that may link to the Services or be linked to or from the Services; please review the privacy policies on those Services and applications directly to understand their privacy practices.

We reserve the right to change or update this Privacy Policy by posting such changes or updates to the Services. Amendments to this Privacy Policy will be posted at this URL and will be effective when posted. Your continued use of the Services following the posting of any amendment, modification or change shall constitute your acceptance thereof.

Information We Collect

We automatically collect general information about our visitors' experience with our Websites and this general information is not connected to personally identifiable information about individual visitors. The information collected includes which pages our visitors are viewing on our Websites and whether visitors arrived through a link for our Websites. It also includes information on the type of browser and service provider used. For visitors using a mobile version of our Websites, this may include technical information about the device used, such as screen size, cookie support by the device and how images may appear. All of this information helps us provide a better experience for our visitors by being able to determine such things as how to best format our mobile Websites for various devices, our most desired pages, products and features, how to best direct visitors to our Websites, and where there might be browser or service provider connection issues.

We collect information that you provide directly to us. You may provide different types of information to us when you engage in certain activities through the Services, such as creating an account, ordering a product or service, submitting, posting or accessing various content or features, responding to and submitting a form, participating in our blogs or forums, entering a sweepstakes, contest, promotion or other special initiative, signing up for a special offer, completing a survey, sending feedback, requesting or submitting information, or directly contacting us. The information we request includes, but is not limited to, your name, email address, mailing address, telephone number, age, and demographic information. It is optional for you to engage in such activity; however, if you choose to do so, we may not be able to permit you to participate in the activity unless certain pieces of information are provided.We may acquire information from other trusted sources to update or supplement the information that you provide or that we collect automatically. We may use this information to help us maintain the accuracy of the information we collect, to target our communications so that we can inform you of products, services or other offers that may be of interest to you, and for internal business analysis or other business purposes. When you interact with the Services, certain information about your use of the Services is automatically collected, regardless of whether you create an account on the Services. This information includes, but is not limited to, your browser type; mobile phone, tablet or other device type; computer or mobile operating system; the domain of the website that referred you to us; name of your Internet service provider; web pages you visit on the Services; IP address; geo-location information; and standard server log information. We also collect information about your interactions with our email messages, such as whether the messages were opened and the links clicked in those emails. Much of this information is collected through cookies, web beacons and other tracking technologies. Most web browsers automatically accept cookies, but if you prefer, you can usually modify your browser setting to disable or reject cookies. If you delete your cookies or if you set your browser to decline cookies, some features of the Services may not be available, work, or work as designed.

Cookies

We collect and store information using “cookies.” A cookie is a small text file stored on your computer, which often includes an anonymous unique identifier. When you visit a website, the web server asks your browser for permission to store this file, or “drop the cookie” on your computer or mobile device, which we then use to recognize you when you visit our sites. Cookies link to information we store regarding pages you have viewed or features you have used.

Information gathered through cookies and web server logs may include the date and time of visits, pages viewed, time spent on the websites, and the websites you visited just before and just after coming to our sites. We may also use “web beacons,” which track your use of our websites in order to provide you with a more personalized experience the next time you visit.

We may also allow our affiliates, service providers, data management providers and advertisers to serve cookies or employ other tracking technologies from the Services. These cookies allow us, in conjunction with our partners, to analyze how the Services are accessed, used, or performing, and allow us to serve you with content, including advertising, tailored to your preferences or interests, as well as measure the effectiveness of that advertising.

Some of our advertising partners participate in self-regulatory organizations that allow you to choose not to receive personalized advertising from us. To learn more about these choices, please visit the Digital Advertising Alliance’s (DAA) opt-out page at http://www.aboutads.info/choices, or the National Advertising Initiative’s (NAI) opt out page at http://www.networkadvertising.org/choices/.

Payment Processing

We currently use third parties for payment processing. We do not receive or store your credit card or bank account information, and we do not want you to send us your credit card or bank account information. Please review the terms of use and privacy policies of the third party payment processor prior to providing your information to them.

Social Media

Personal information may be collected directly by CREEM through our Social Media Pages and may also be collected by the social media site hosting the CREEM Social Media Page. When you interact with us or the Services through a social media platform (such as by clicking on a social media icon linked from our Services), we may collect the personal information that you make available to us on that page, including your account ID or username and other information included in your posts. If you choose to log in to your account with or through a social networking service, we and that service may share certain information about you and your activities. Personal Information collected by the social media sites: This privacy policy does not cover the privacy and security practices of the social media sites on which CREEM has Social Media Pages. Please review the privacy policies and terms of service on the social media sites if you have any questions about their privacy or security practices.

Advertisements & Third Parties

Please be aware that we may use third parties to assist us with our e-commerce business, such as our Websites, emails, text messages, and Social Media Pages. Some examples of the assistance that may be provided by third party service providers are: fulfilling orders (including, but not limited to, processing payments, providing fraud prevention services, and verifying addresses); providing advertising services, including on social media sites and internet search engines; monitoring and analyzing site activity, your actions in response to our emails and the effectiveness of our advertising; providing support services; facilitating communication with you through emails, texts, Notifications, and other platforms; conducting surveys; offering interactive features; and administering product reviews, promotions, sweepstakes or contests. Personal information you provide us may be shared, as necessary, with the relevant third parties to carry out functions on our behalf. It is possible that some of these service providers will be located outside of the United States.

You should also be aware that we may disclose specific information about you if necessary to do so by law or based on our good faith belief that it is necessary to conform or comply with the law or is necessary to protect the users of our Websites, the Websites or the public.

CREEM advertisers and advertising vendors display targeted advertisements. Although we do not provide any personal information to the advertiser or advertising vendor, by interacting with or clicking on an ad you acknowledge the possibility that the advertiser may assume you meet the targeting criteria used.

In addition to our cookies and tracking technologies, as described above, advertisers and advertising vendors that serve ads on our websites may use their own. Their use of the non-personal information they collect is governed by their own privacy policies, and their practices are not under our control.

Please be aware that advertisers have links on our sites that take you to other sites that may collect personally identifiable information about you. Use of the information collected by these third party sites will be governed by their own privacy policies, and Creem does not assume any responsibility for their actions.

Use and Retention of Your Info

We use and share the information we collect for various purposes, including to communicate with you, including to fulfill your requests, provide information about additional products, services, and promotions that might be of interest to you, and provide notices of a transactional, administrative or relationship nature or as required by law; provide, maintain, personalize, optimize, and improve our products and services including research and analytics regarding use of the Services, or to remember you when you leave and return to the Services; provide you with content that may be of interest with you, including advertising; enable you to participate in features such as surveys, reviews, blogs or forums, or to enter sweepstakes, contests, promotions and other special initiatives and to communicate with you about them; provide you with more relevant content in email bulletins to which you may be subscribed; monitor and protect the Services, including research and analytics regarding how the Services are accessed, used, or performing; detect, investigate, and prevent activities that may violate our policies or be fraudulent or illegal.

We may combine information from the Services or we receive from or about you (including information you provide us or is collected automatically) together and with other information we obtain from our business records or from third party sources. We also may use or combine information that we collect from the Services with information provided by third parties, including demographic information and other attributes, and organizational affiliations. We may also share aggregate, anonymous, or de-identified non-personal information with third parties for their marketing or analytics uses.

We may sell or purchase assets during the normal course of our business. If another entity acquires us or any of our assets, information we have collected about you may be transferred to such entity. In addition, if any bankruptcy or reorganization proceeding is brought by or against us, such information may be considered an asset of ours and may be sold or transferred to third parties. Should such a sale or transfer occur, we will use reasonable efforts to try to require that the transferee use personal information provided through our services in a manner that is consistent with this Privacy Policy.

We will keep your personal data for as long as we need it for the purpose it is being processed for. For example, we will retain your information for as long as your account is active or as needed to provide you services; and after that, we will keep the personal information for a reasonable period of time, which enables us to handle or respond to any complaints, queries or concerns relating to your account.

See the "Opt-Out" section below for the choices you have related to receiving marketing communications from us.

Opt-Out

To unsubscribe from receiving marketing emails from CREEM please click the “unsubscribe” button at the bottom of emails we sent you. Please be aware, however, even if you request to be removed from our email marketing list, you may still receive non-marketing emails, such as confirmations for any orders placed on our Websites. Please note that if you make any changes or update your account, or preferences these will be reflected in active user databases within a reasonable period of time; however, we may retain certain data when we have a legal obligation or lawful basis to do so..

If you are a California resident, you have rights under the California Consumer Piracy Act, the California "Shine the Light" law, and may request information about our disclosure of personal information to third parties or affiliated companies for their direct marketing purposes. To make such a request, please contact us as set forth in the "Contact Us" section. You must put the statement "Your California Privacy Rights" in the subject field. We are not responsible for notices that are not labeled or sent properly, or do not have complete information.

Residents of the State of Nevada have the right to opt out of the sale of certain pieces of their information to other companies who will sell or license their information to others. We disclose contact information to third parties that may want to market products or services to you. To opt-out of such sales, please email us at info@creem.com.

Non-affiliated third parties are independent from CREEM and if you wish to receive information about your disclosure choices or stop communications from such third parties, you will need to contact those non-affiliated third parties directly.

International Users

If you are visiting one of our Websites from a location outside of the United States, please keep in mind that it is a US based web and/or commerce site. This privacy policy governs the information collected by or on behalf of our Websites irrespective of where you are located when you access it, browse it, interact with it, and make purchases through it (including those that are shipped to addresses outside the US). If, for any reason, you are accessing a country specific website for a country in which you are not located (e.g. utilizing a proxy server) please contact Customer Service to view the policies and terms specific to your jurisdiction.

With respect to personal information you provide to CREEM on the Social Media Pages, once received from the social media sites, it is maintained and processed by us on servers and internal systems located in the United States. This means your personal information may be stored outside of the province, state, and/or country in which you reside, and processed by us, an affiliate or a third party service provider as described in this privacy policy. Moreover, governmental bodies that have jurisdiction over us in the United States (e.g., courts and law enforcement agencies) may be entitled to access your personal information. If and where applicable, CREEM relies on EU Model Clauses form the European Commission to provide an adequate level of protection for data transferred from the European Economic Area to us.

Children

Our Websites are not directed toward children under the age of thirteen (13) years. Furthermore, we do not knowingly collect any personal data from children under the age of thirteen (13) years. The children's products that we offer for sale on our Websites are intended for purchase by adults only. No one under the age of thirteen (13) years should provide any personal data on our Websites and/or at our stores.

Contact

If you have any questions, comments or concerns regarding our privacy practices, please email us at info@creem.com.