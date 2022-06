Who The Hell is boy howdy!?

Who isn’t he? Our first issue in March 1969 caught the attention of legendary cartoonist R. Crumb. He wanted to collaborate and we needed a mascot worthy of our depravity. So we commissioned him for our second cover, and Boy Howdy! was born. Since then, Boy Howdy! has appeared in nearly every CREEM issue and graced the torsos of rock fans and musicians alike.