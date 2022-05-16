FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
Your CREEM customer questions (hopefully!) answered. If not, please email customerservice@creem.com.
CREEM is a quarterly magazine, printed and shipped four times throughout the year: September, December, March, and June. Your subscription starts with the next issue in the annual cycle and it will be mailed to you at that time. Check your confirmation email for details on when your first issue will ship.
Right now, new subscriptions start with Issue #002 shipping in December 2022. The deadline to start a subscription to receive issue #002 as your first issue is November 29, 2022.
CREEM is not available on newsstands or in stores. We print based on subscriber numbers and need to deliver that info to our printer ahead of publication, so there is a deadline to subscribe before the shipping date. Follow details at creem.com/subscribe and @creem.
Sometimes we’ll have extra magazines to sell individually. Check creem.com/shop right now to see if there are copies of CREEM #001 left. If you are a current subscriber, register and/or log in to receive your discount on the purchase.
If you subscribed before August 21, 2022, and are still waiting for CREEM #001 to arrive via USPS, please contact customerservice@creem.com with details so we can issue you a replacement.
If you have purchased a Digital, Print + Digital, or Fan Club subscription, once you receive your confirmation email you have immediate access to read CREEM at creem.com and archive.creem.com. Follow the “Sign In” prompts, or visit creem.com/account/login to log in.
But first, if you didn’t create an account when you checked out, you need to Register for one and create a password, using the same email address you used to purchase your subscription. Even if you had a CREEM account before you subscribed or received our email newsletter, you need to Register an account to link it with your subscription. Visit creem.com/account/registration and follow the instructions.
Then navigate back to where you were reading to enjoy your content. Depending on your cookies settings, some users have had to refresh the page, clear their cache, or log out/log back in.
If you continue to experience issues, please contact customerservice@creem.com with details.
If you have purchased a Digital, Print + Digital, or Fan Club subscription, once you receive your confirmation email you have immediate access to shop at creem.com with the discount from your subscription tier: Digital (10%), Print + Digital (15%), Fan Club (20%).
Click Login in the menu at creem.com, or visit creem.com/account/login to login. But first, if you didn’t create an account when you checked out, you need to Register for one and create a password, using the same email address you used to purchase your subscription. Even if you had a CREEM account before you subscribed or received our email newsletter, you need to Register your account to link it with your subscription. Follow the instructions here.
Then navigate to our shop to see your discounts reflected on the website and in your cart.
If you do not wish to create an account, you can still shop with your discount by checking out with the same email address you used to register and using the following promo codes at checkout. They will only work for the subscription tier to which you are subscribed. And will only work with the email associated with your subscription.
Digital promo code: DIGITAL
Print + Digital promo code: PRINTXDIGITAL
Fan Club promo code: FANCLUB
If you continue to experience issues or feel that a purchase wasn’t properly discounted, please contact customerservice@creem.com with details.
Your annual gift is being handcrafted in Buffalo, NY, by Oxford Pennant. It will ship from there in approximately 8-10 weeks after your order. If you still haven’t received your order in over 10 weeks, please contact customerservice@creem.com and we will track it for you.
Subscribe to the CREEM Fan Club at creem.com/subscribe. If you would like to upgrade your current Digital subscription, cancel your Digital subscription via your account and purchase a new Fan Club subscription. If you would like to upgrade your current Print + Digital subscription, please contact customerservice@creem.com and we will manually process it for you.
Please email customerservice@creem.com with details. If you’ve done this already, please stand by for a response within 48 business hours of your email.
Please see here or contact editor@creem.com directly. Only pitches of interest will receive a response.
For any press, legal, licensing, or business inquiries, please refer to our contact information for details.
Manage your subscription settings, shipping address, and payment info via your account.
