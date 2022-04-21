Need more punk? Subscribe to CREEM, a quarterly print magazine that you can hold in your hot little hands.



When Brisbane’s the Saints kicked in the door of an abandoned house in the video for their 1976 blistering and monumental debut single “(I’m) Stranded,” they also kicked punk into Australian consciousness. Nothing's been the same since.

Back in 1976, Australia was largely unaware of the punk scene happening overseas; it was geographically and culturally isolated, at a time when major labels were indifferent to DIY. Released on the Saints’ own Fatal label in September 1976, “(I’m) Stranded,”, became the first independently produced rock single in Australia, making the Saints the first punk band outside the U.S. to release a record. Calm down, England: this was just ahead of the Damned’s New Rose, the Sex Pistols’ Anarchy in the U.K., and the Clash’s White Riot.



And yet, the Saints were largely ignored by the local music press at the time. In the U.K. and U.S., the media picked up on the fierce sound. Sounds magazine famously declared “(I’m) Stranded” to be “the single of this and every week.” In a December 1977 issue of CREEM, Robot A. Hull called their debut “a pistol shot of an album worth getting stewed over,” and that they "easily match the savage revolt of bands like the Clash and the Jam.” And he was right.

Robot A. Hull's review of The Saints in a 1977 issue of CREEM.

From the Saints' legacy came Sydney’s Radio Birdman, Melbourne’s the Boys Next Door (fronted by Nick Cave, later known as the Birthday Party), the Scientists, X, and Sick Things. This lead to Eddy Current Suppression Ring, and Royal Headache in the 2000s, and onto the latest punk wave— led by Amyl and the Sniffers, that includes Research Reactor Corporation, R.M.F.C., GEE TEE, and Romero. Nearly 50 years after that initial punt, punk has continued to thrive in Australia.



The reasons why are hard to pin down. No doubt the individual and anti-authoritarian “fuck you” nature of punk appeals to many and ties in with an Australian larrikinism. The strong support of community (public) radio that championed punk music from the beginning has had a significant influence, surely, but maybe it’s the simple fact that Aussies love loud Stooges and AC/DC inspired rock and roll.



Below, dive into a crash course on Australian punk.

The Saints, Eternally Yours (1978)



The Saints’ debut ushered punk into Australia, but their 1978 follow up, produced by guitarist Ed Keupper and vocalist Chris Bailey, was a more complete record (even if it did confuse most Aussie punks at the time). Marrying Keupper’s frantic guitar work and Bailey’s vocal sneer to a Stax Records-like horn section, it was not what many expected. Later, the horns could be considered the band’s downfall as Prehistoric Sounds, their third and last LP, with Otis Redding and Aretha Franklin covers was a commercial flop.



However, Eternally Yours’ “Know Your Product,” inspired by Sam & Dave, became one of the most urgent of all punk rock singles. Other tracks such as “New Centre of the Universe,” and the epic drama of “This Perfect Day,” confirm that Eternally Yours is one of the truly great Aussie records, punk or otherwise.

Radio Birdman, Radios Appear (1977)



Growing up in Ann Arbor, Michigan in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, American Deniz Tek got to witness hometown heroes the Stooges and Detroit’s MC5 blow both guitar amps as well as people’s minds. That Raw Power inspiration—partnered with a love of Blue Öyster Cult and the New York Dolls, a move to Sydney to study medicine, and a new flirtation with the guitar—lead to the formation of Radio Birdman, a beloved and primal Australian punk band.



Named after the lyric “In Times Square now people do the polka/Dominance! Submission. Radios appear,” in the BÖC song "Dominance and Submission,” the band’s debut album helped change the course of Aussie rock. Their distinctive red and black logo can be spotted on shirts at gigs today—and their hooky but raw tracks "What Gives?", "Descent Into The Maelstrom," and "Murder City Nights” are must-spins at any decent drunken after party.

X, X-Aspirations (1980)

This Sydney band, forever to be introduced as “not to be confused with the X from Los Angeles,” are etched into the history of raw Aussie rock, and X-Aspirations remains as essential an Australian punk album as the Saints and Radio Birdman debuts.



Led by Rose Tattoo’s Ian Rilen and the vocal power of Steve Lucas, the band snubbed and disdained any punk conventions of the time. With the towering Rilen playing his bass as lead instrument, the band combined a love of traditional rock 'n' roll with a raw and physically intimidating edge. These guys were in it for pure nihilistic noise and their debut, recorded in a single afternoon by the legendary Lobby Loyde of the Coloured Balls, sounds just as untreated and nasty as their infamous live shows. When Lucas spits, “I don’t want to go to the disco, disco music leaves me cold,” on “I Don’t Want to Go Out,” well, he sounds pretty convincing.

Cheap Nasties, Cheap Nasties (2018, Recorded in 1977)

Springing from Perth, one of the most isolated cities in the world, in late 1976, the Cheap Nasties sole demo, originally recorded in 1977, was just released in 2018 and totally cuts to the heart of what made Aussie punk so great at the time. (And it makes sense: the Cheap Nasties were fronted by Kim Salmon, who’d go on to start the Scientists three years later.)



At the time, the band’s only connection to punk was through the pages of the NME (Salmon read it religiously), and yet, he seems to have totally gotten the message. These rough rehearsal room jams ooze with teenage frustration, boredom, and romantic ambition—fertile ground for punk to grow.



According to Salmon, the band broke up partially because they chose to move away from their early poppy melodicism into something more Stooges-like, but there’s no doubt that the Nasties had a significant influence on their local scene. That includes Dave Faulkner and James Baker of the Victims (Salmon and Baker would later team up for the first line-up of the Scientists, and the four other members of the Cheap Nasties went on to form the Manikins.)

Cosmic Psychos, Down On The Farm (1985)

When most of the mid ‘80s Melbourne punk scene was fawning over Nick Cave and his Bad Seeds, three gruff bogans known as the Cosmic Psychos were down on a farm, drinking their body weight in beer, and obsessing over the bruising sounds of ‘70s Detroit. Recorded on a two-track tape machine, the band’s 1985 debut consists of five tracks of dirty Stooges-fuelled fuzz, as stanky as back paddock cow dung.



On the heavy dirge of an opener, “Custom Credit,” bassist and vocalist Ross Knight sings about debt collection avoidance: “I wound up the windows/I pulled down the phone/I rolled up the carpet/I pretended I wasn’t home.” Elsewhere, the title track is an ode to farming and agricultural machinery, with Knight declarling “long live Massey Ferguson.” Clearly, this is punk that could only come from Australia.

Hard-Ons, Yummy (1990)

The ‘90s was not a good time for Aussie punk, probably because Aussies have never been good at pop-punk. A great exception is Hard-Ons’ Yummy, which, upon first listen, you might think the band is from Los Angeles instead of the suburbs of Western Sydney. And it’s a good thing they weren’t: the Hard-Ons were your local’s favorite local band, deeply connecting with bored punk kids in the suburbs of Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane. “Where Did She Come From?” and “Dull” mix Descendents-like power-pop melodies with their own localized take on angsty love songs, while the out-of-tune acoustic cover of “Stairway to Heaven” is pure puerile gold.



The three piece formed in high school, in 1981, and dealt with a lot of racist bullshit—the punk scene was very much in its “beer-chugging white guy” stage, and when the trio (who are of Korean, Sri Lankan and Croatian descent) played their first pub gig, someone in the audience shouted, “Channel O Band” at them, referencing Australia’s multilingual and multicultural broadcaster.

Eddy Current Suppression Ring, Primary Colours (2008)

Australia, like most rockin’ places in the world, has its fair share of bands dipping their toes into “fast and fuzzed garage rock.” Many of those bands want to be Eddy Current Suppression Ring while forgetting that there is only one Eddy Current Suppression Ring. There is only one Mikey Young (the band’s firebrand guitarist and king of mastering Australian punk records) and only one manic front man in gloves singing songs about ice cream (the great Brendan Huntley.)

Royal Headache, Royal Headache (2011)

Led by the soulful vocals (and manifold idiosyncrasies, to some, endless moods and temperaments) of Tim “Shogun” Wall, Royal Headache were able to match Buzzcocks-esque melody and pace with songs about joy and sadness, hope and despair in their too short time as a band. Audiences connected with Shogun’s bleeding-heart lyrics, his onstage crankiness, and yes, that soulful voice. The four-piece wrote uncomplicated rock songs, quickly growing in popularity: but what goes up must come down, and the band broke up in 2017 with a Facebook message that simply read "2008- 2017". Mysterious? Sure. But at least we have the records.

Low Life, Dogging (2014)

Low Life singer Mitch Tolman is a master at articulating the despair and disgust of modern day Sydney through the unsettling lyrics of their 2014 LP, Dogging. That, and he addresses everything from lad life, soccer culture, substance abuse, dog racing tracks, and Rihanna. That Rihanna.



“Tryin’ to be a good man, to be a good bloke/But I love gettin’ off and I’m fuckin’ stoked,” he snarls on “DNA”, taking aim at toxic masculinity. It feels slightly at odds, and yet, perfectly connected to the opening title track, where he lays himself bare: “As if I've got a choice, as if I asked for this,” he sings. “As if I ever thought, things could get as dark as this.”



Tapping into the fevered post-punk sounds of ‘80s Aussie noise rock band feedtime and late ‘80s garage rockers Lubricated Goat, the gritty, sweaty songs on Dogging, like "Speedball" and “Dream Machine,” have helped make this remarkably burly and bleak album a masterpiece of modern Australian underground music.

Amyl and the Sniffers, Comfort to Me (2021)

Despite a reputation for brashness and bravado, Amy Taylor, the livewire vocalist of Amyl and the Sniffers, is just looking for love on “Security,” the best track on her band’s second LP, Comfort to Me. “Security, will you let me in your pub? I'm not looking for trouble, I'm looking for love,” she screams. It doesn’t take a genius to figure that one out: the frontperson of Australia’s best pub rock band can’t get in for a pint and she’s pissed. Since forming in 2016, the Melbourne four-piece have built a reputation for themselves as one of Australia’s wildest live bands. But it’s not only on stage where they are celebrated: their 2019 self-titled debut turned attention back to hard and heavy pub-punk and earned them an ARIA, the Australian music industry’s highest award, for Best Rock Album. Everyone fucking loves this band.

Romero, Turn It On (2022)

Featuring monster guitar hooks and the soulful vocals of Alanna Oliver, this Melbourne power-pop quintet set the bar high with their 2020 single, “Honey.” Released by local underground tastemakers Cool Death Records (home to Orion, Power, Low Life) the single quickly drew comparisons to Sheer Mag, Royal Headache, and… the Strokes, selling out in a flash.



“Honey” returns on their debut Turn It On alongside more euphoric power pop, like “Talk About It” and “Halfway Out the Door.”