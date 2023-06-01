CREEM Vs. The '90s. Subscribe now.
Creem Magazine, back in a bundle of gloriousness
CartSUBSCRIBE
CartClose
Subscribe
Account Log In

When my friend, director and photographer Rob “Whitey” McConnaughy, first told me about a band in Portland that he was into who sorta sound like the Jesus Lizard, I was immediately interested—Whitey knows I like the Jesus Lizard very much. Unfortunately, this band Whitey likes is called Help, and I recognized immediately how that could be problematic: One can’t just type “Help” into a search engine and expect anything more than a “Who’s on First?” routine:

“How can I help you?”

“Help.”

“Okay, can you be more specific about what you need help with?”

Censored

You need to log in or subscribe to read on

LOGINSUBSCRIBE
Forgot username or password?

LOADING...

DON’T MISS THE NEXT ONE

This magazine is not available on newsstands. Get it here, or not at all.

CREEM Print + Digital package
  • Quarterly issues
    (save over $40!)
  • Digital archive access
  • 15% off shop + events
CREEM Fan Club pack
  • Annual gift at $60 value
  • Quarterly issues with collectible exclusives (save over $50!)
  • Digital archive access
  • 20% off shop + events
DON’T LIKE PRINT?

Subscribe to Digital and get access to our issues and the archive on your internet devices.

$60 / Year

SHOP CREEM

CREEM Join The Band T-Shirt


Apparel

Boy Howdy! T-Shirts


Boy Howdy!

CREEM glassware


Accessories

CREEM #004


Back Issues

THE CREEM NEWSLETTER

What we’re listening to and other musings.
It’s free!