It doesn’t take long on KeiyaA’s debut album, 2020’s Forever, Ya Girl, before other voices drift in like spirits on a warm fall’s night. Near the end of “I Thot There Was One Wound in This House, There’s Two,” she questions why someone won’t love her even though “I’m so damn easy to love,” and a child’s voice enters the mix.



“What kind of shoes is that you got on your feet?” the kid posits overtop a Sun Ra sample from the early ‘70s cult classic, Space Is the Place. “Yeah, walkin’ around with all these funny clothes. Shit, I’d probably take off running if I saw someone walkin’ down the street, comin’, talkin’ all that mess to me, talkin’ ‘bout goin’ to outer space!” The seconds-long snippet underlines KeiyaA’s alienation, and connects her with a Black radical tradition of innovators often misunderstood by the people around them.

More than just sampling for surface pleasures, every source KeiyaA taps into on Forever, Ya Girl is intentional, reflecting her inspirations and experiences in New York. Throughout the album, she studies and builds on the work of her predecessors, much in the way a scholar accumulates references that will inform her thesis. She calls it a “citation process.”



Most prominently, there’s Ntozake Shange’s 1974 choreopoem for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf, which remains a vivid depiction of the ways that Black women navigate an unforgivably racist and misogynist environment. KeiyaA frequently turns to the 1976 Broadway cast recording, using Paula Moore’s rendition of “somebody almost run off with alla my stuff,” on four tracks. “I thought it was so emblematic of the breakup I was going through,” says KeiyaA. “But also, [it was] me giving myself permission to return to myself, and come to terms, so I can acknowledge the ways that I make room for others before taking care of myself. And making that obvious and apparent to help change that [behavior].”

30 Rock 'n' Roll. (Just kidding, this is lower Manhattan.)

“Ntozake Shange was very emphatic; she made her work for other people who went through the things she did,” continues KeiyaA. “I’m no different from that tradition.”



Elsewhere, KeiyaA samples jazz poet and performance artist Jayne Cortez for “Do Yourself a Favor.” “That reference stumbled onto my lap, thanks to OlaRonke of the Free Black Women’s Library. I volunteered for them once for an event,” she explains. OlaRonke Akinmowo is a prominent community activist, artist, and set designer for movies and TV series like The Americans. When Akinmowo gifted KeiyaA a book of poetry, she used it to locate an audio source: Cortez’s reading of “For the Poets,” for the 1980 Folkways compilation Poets Read Their Contemporary Poetry: Before Columbus Foundation.

The section that KeiyaA uses from Cortez’s “For the Poets” references yet another Black radical poet: “Because they’ll try and shoot us / like they shot Henry Dumas huh.” Best known for imagistic short stories like “Goodbye Sweetwater,” and “Ark of Bones,” Dumas was killed by a police officer in 1968 under mysterious circumstances. He later received posthumous acclaim through the efforts of Nobel laureate Toni Morrison, among others. “Henry Dumas the artist is one of the folks that I think aren’t really named as much as I would like him to be,” says KeiyaA.



“What made [“For the Poets”] important to me was that it was a poet speaking about another poet impacted by street violence,” she continues. “I just wanted to make sure that I was pushing back against this notion that, as artists, we’re separate from the people who experience the violence that we talk about. Even if we once were impacted by it and are distant from it because of the nature of being an artist that’s successful, i.e., doing work and having enough funds to be in a different environment. That being said, it was a reminder that we’re all impacted by this.”

It! Gits! Weary!

Saidiya Hartman’s Lose Your Mother: A Journey Along the Atlantic Slave Tradition also served as an influence. Part memoir and part historical narrative, the book illustrates the modern disconnectedness between Blacks on two continents as a result of centuries of forced labor and trafficking. Then there’s Joy James and Mariame Kaba, both academics who have written widely about critical race theory and the prison abolition movement. “Those were writers that I was reading around the time that I made the album,” says KeiyaA.



Finally, she notes the work of Paul Mooney, the late, sharp-tongued satirist who may be best known for his work with Richard Pryor and Eddie Murphy, among many others. His comment about White Man Can’t Jump on Chappelle’s Show closes her track, “It! Gits! Weary!,” the sound of, “Yeah, Black people can jump high. You gotta jump. Gotta do something when you’re running from the police.”



“I’ve been able to read academic work, and I’ve had access to spaces with other academics, and have been able to be in conversation with them. I know that makes me a lot different than other proletariats,” KeiyaA explains. “I hope to be a person with enough access and privilege to be able to help break down that gap between intellectual and proletariat for the purpose of mutual aid and more people having better lives.” Through her songs, she certainly will.