Welcome to Townie Talk, a series where musicians tell CREEM all about their cool local scene so our editorial staff can forget that they're sitting in a coworking space featuring toilets that always have just a little bit of strangers' pee on the seats. Next up: Special Interest from New Orleans, LA. (And check out our inaugural ‘Townie Talk,’ featuring Busan, South Korea’s Say Sue Me.)



We love Special Interest, the New Orleans, Louisiana-based industrial-art-punk-techno band so much, we put 'em in issue one of the new CREEM magazine. (Which, if you were cool, you’d subscribe to.) In an increasingly imaginative and genre-agnostic musical universe, SI stand out as a reminder that truly smart, cool-as-fuck freaks live among us. Well, technically they live in the Big Easy with the other smart, cool freaks.



Over Zoom, frontperson Alli Logout (they/them), guitarist Maria Elena (she/her), bassist Nathan Cassiani (he/him), and synthesizer/drum machinist Ruth Mascelli (he/him) answered some of our rock ’n' roll tourism questions, and I’m about two seconds away from risking it all for a daiquiri and a generator show. Enjoy.

CREEM: Hey Special Interest! What’s the punk/DIY scene in New Orleans like right now? (I loved Mystic Inane, Nathan!) I’m excited to talk about a city in the American South that isn’t, like, Austin or Nashville, for a second.



ALLI LOGOUT: It's open–that’s the one thing we can say about New Orleans. It's also why we were able to be in a band like this, because Louisiana has really interesting punk bands; it's weird, and people are interested in and open to weirdness.



MARIA ELENA: Post punk and art punk thrive [there.] And I think there's about to be more of a hardcore moment. That's really exciting.



ALLI LOGOUT: Because New Orleans doesn't really have a hardcore moment [right now]. That was frustrating for me, in the beginning, when I was younger. But it seems that most of the bands we know of right now are starting hardcore bands, and that's really exciting. That shift is happening. The thing is: New Orleans can take and handle anything. It's a very accepting place as a musician. I think Special Interest could only be the band that we are if we were in New Orleans.



MARIA ELENA: And the hip hop scene is also really cool, like Stash Marina. There's a lot of icons.

ALLI LOGOUT: There's also a new techno moment starting, which is exciting.



RUTH MASCELLI: In New Orleans, it's all about experiences. People will listen to or party to anything. It’s just the experience of watching it live or being around. People aren't like, "I'm going to only go to this type of hardcore show." It's like, "Where's a good party?” Doesn't matter what kind of party.



ALLI LOGOUT: And that's also why you can have a weird performance art band play at the same time as a hardcore punk band. That's the thing that Louisiana, New Orleans, does. It's hilarious.



It sounds like there’s a really wonderful cross collaboration of genres, unlike in some majority cities where it’s almost, like, you wear your uniform to the gig. “I know what this crowd is going to be like, so I’m going to dress the part.”



ALLI LOGOUT: There's no uniform in New Orleans. People look fucked up. Like, they’re in face paint. I don't know. There's no specific look for a particular group. It's just open to that complexity.



Do you have favorite venues down there? Where’s the party?



RUTH MASCELLI: People do a lot of really fun renegade stuff on the street, or there's a skate park where people have generator shows. That's honestly my favorite place in the city to go to a show: the skate park. And, obviously, the spots shift constantly. I feel like a generator show is the quintessential New Orleans show. A bar will never... Well, there are some cool ones, like Saturn Bar just got new ownership and is a very "been there forever" venue that has a really good vibe. But a generator shows where it's at.



ALLI LOGOUT: Venues are hard. There is only one place where it's “anything goes,” but I don't even know if we should mention it… Yeah.

There’s no uniform in New Orleans. People look fucked up .

What about record stores?



NATHAN CASSANI: Domino Sound is one of the best record stores in America for sure. It's a little bit of everything. I think what I really like about it is that, to this day, it is just used records. I mean, they get new records in, and I actually like looking through what came in and the new arrivals. Most of the places we go when we're on tour, it's just all new shrink wrapped records. And it's not as fun.



ALLI LOGOUT: It’s also just such an incredible curation of music from all over the world and local music, from every single genre that has ever happened in New Orleans. And the price is right.



MARIA ELENA: Sisters in Christ is also cool.



After, or even before a show, is there a place you would go for a drink? And what are you snacking on?



RUTH MASCELLI: There are very few late night food options in New Orleans.



MARIA ELENA: The great barbecue!



ALLI LOGOUT: Yeah. Great barbecue on the street. You’ll find the best food is on the street. Somebody doing a barbecue on the street—in the daytime.



NATHAN CASSANI: The thing about New Orleans is that you can kind of go anywhere, just get a to-go drink, drink in the street. So you can just go to any bar, get a $4 cocktail, and just walk around.



ALLI LOGOUT: I don't think people are, and especially us, [we] aren't bar loyal. It's better to have a drink in a park than in a bar.



RUTH MASCELLI: When you live somewhere long enough, you’ve had a bad experience at every single bar in the city. I like them, but I'm like, "Oh, I remember this thing that happened seven years ago." It’s very different now.



ALLI LOGOUT: There’s this toilet-themed bar.



RUTH MASCELLI: And the [bars] are all, like, 30 and over [now], though.



ALLI LOGOUT: That’s because I was in there real young, a hot mess. We were vomiting outside.