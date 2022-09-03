Creem Magazine, back in a bundle of gloriousness
CartSUBSCRIBE
CartClose
Subscribe
Account Log In

If there’s one thing the editors at CREEM love, it’s a nice roomy photo spread where we can kick off our shoes and let the images do the talking. We are all so very, very tired.

As CREEM juggles trying to relax with pondering our own obsolescence, we figure this might be a good time to introduce you to Sacha Lecca. Growing up a shy kid in Queens, Lecca came from a photo-heavy family, with a pair of parents who shuttled around the globe to capture fashion runways. Receiving his first Nikon before he was a teen, Lecca began shooting and eventually landed on music as his preferred subject; it was a way to go to the show and still remain anonymous. After years of capturing some of the wildest gigs, Lecca’s work began to get noticed, eventually ending up in countless magazines, album layouts, and merch by bands the world over.

Censored

You need to log in or subscribe to read on

LOGINSUBSCRIBE
Forgot username or password?

LOADING...

The creem magazine archive

Celebrate the library of infamy—read every page, from every issue.

CREEM cover December 1974

CREEM cover December 1977

CREEM cover April 1974

CREEM cover December 1973

CREEM cover June 1979

CREEM cover June 1973

CREEM cover October 1972

CREEM cover 1986

SHOP CREEM

The Archive Collection, Join The Band Ringer T-Shirt


Archive Collection

Boy Howdy! T-Shirts


Boy Howdy!

Boy Howdy! glassware


Accessories

CREEM Fan Club Camp Flag


Fan Club

The Creem Newsletter

Exclusive words, pictures, videos, music, and other CREEMtaminated content all for free.