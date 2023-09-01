Be Your Own Pet’s first LP (not short for “learner’s permit”) in 15 years is called Mommy, and here we are with Queen Bitch numero uno and badass vocalist herself Jemina Pearl. If you’ve seen her bury all the young whippersnappers on stage at their recent reunion gigs, then you know it comes from staying active—which in this case means keeping up with the kiddos and making sure her Dodge Caravan stays in perfect working order, cosmetics and fancy shit like paint be damned! That said, we have an idea of how the LP title works with respect to the latex outfit, but we’ll keep that to ourselves.

