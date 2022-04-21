RETURN POLICY
Item doesn’t fit? Changed your mind?? See something else you want instead?!
Shoot an email to customerservice@creem.com with the subject line “RETURN” and we’ll get you sorted out.
Item must be in original condition to be eligible for return and refund. Returns must be postmarked within 30 days of receipt of package.
