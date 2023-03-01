SPRING ISSUE: READ IT, EAT IT, BEAT IT
Creem Magazine, back in a bundle of gloriousness
Elton John x Oxford Pennant

Shop highlights and exclusives from the collection now on CREEM.

We’ve teamed up with Oxford Pennant to bring their rock ‘n’ roll pennants and flags to the CREEM shop. First up is a selection of officially-licensed designs featuring the Rocket Man himself. The vintage-inspired collection pays tribute to the days when Elton John first graced the cover of CREEM, winning over fans and CREEM writers alike, with his far-out looks and killer hooks.

Oxford Pennant is a Buffalo, New York-based designer and manufacturer of wool felt pennants, flags, and banners. Their company motto is “Celebrate Everything.” Like their work? Check out more. We like them so much that we asked them to make an exclusive CREEM camp flag for every one of our Fan Club members. Join now to get one for free.

