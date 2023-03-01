Record Store Day Sale: 25% Off
Creem Magazine, back in a bundle of gloriousness
The Rolling Stones x Oxford Pennant

Shop highlights from the official collection now at CREEM.

Rolling Stones x Oxford Pennant at CREEM

The latest collection from our pals at Oxford Pennant is a curated selection of officially-licensed designs featuring The Rolling Stones. The vintage-inspired collection pays tribute to the debaucherous ‘70s era of Exile on Main Street and Some Girls, when the Stones graced the cover of CREEM more than any other band.

Oxford Pennant is a Buffalo, New York-based designer and manufacturer of wool felt pennants, flags, and banners. Like their stuff? Check out more. We like them so much that we asked them to make an exclusive CREEM camp flag for every one of our Fan Club members. Join now to get one for free.

The Rolling STones IN THE CREEM ARCHIVE

Read all of CREEM’s original features, reviews, and interviews with the world’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll band.

