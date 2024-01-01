SUBSCRIPTION TERMS

Please note our full Terms of Service. By subscribing to CREEM, you agree to these terms. We pulled out some of the subscription-specific stuff below for easy access.

All prices are in U.S. dollars. Plus shipping and sales tax where applicable.

The monthly subscription tier is only available in the continental U.S. and Canada. International customers and customers in Alaska and Hawai’i must subscribe annually so shipping can be properly accounted.

CREEM publishes the magazine quarterly (4 issues/calendar year). If you purchased a new subscription after December 1, 2023, your subscription will start with our Spring 2024 edition, shipping in March 2024. Back issues can be purchased separately in the CREEM store, as available. Discounts apply to registered and logged in subscribers.

Digital archive access includes issues of CREEM as originally published from 1969 - 1989, plus new issues as they are released.

Your subscription will automatically renew in the month/year you subscribed unless you cancel. The term and rate may change at each renewal anniversary. Before each annual renewal, we will send a notice to the email address you provided us with the term and rate then in effect. If you do nothing, we will charge the payment method on file.

You can cancel your subscription at any time by emailing info@creem.com with the request. Your plan will terminate at the next billing cycle. Monthly subscriptions can be terminated after three (3) billing cycles (to cover one issue). This cannot be managed via PayPal, Shop Pay, or other third-party payment platform.

Membership (formally “Fan Club”) gifts are shipped for free in the continental U.S.; international shipping rates apply, as do shipping rates for Alaska and Hawai’i. Your membership gift will ship within 8 to 12 weeks of subscribing or renewing an annual membership via Oxford Pennant in Buffalo, NY. If you do not receive your annual membership gift within 12 weeks of subscribing or renewing, please email info@creem.com for tracking. If you purchased a membership after January 10, 2024 your $20 store credit will be automatically added to your account in 7-10 business days.

Subscriber discounts at creem.com apply only to full-priced merchandise fulfilled by CREEM and may be subject to capping or revocation if abused. Subscriber discounts do not apply to subscription purchases or renewals.

Any introductory rates or promotions are for a limited time only and may be revised at any time.

