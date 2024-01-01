IT'S LIKE IF LEMMY WENT TO FILM SCHOOL

Turns out we’re too lazy for that (and no one would return our calls), so we decided to channel our cinematic ennui into one hell of a movies package. We got John Carpenter to talk about music, Andrew Eldritch to talk about movies, an interview with punk cinema’s high priestess Penelope Spheeris, plus an overview of the greatest soundtrack CDs to ever bless a cutout bin.



How did we manage to put that blockbuster together and still cover our usual coterie of tomorrow’s stars today? Same way Luke Skywalker got to first base with his sister, Rob Reiner’s mom got that delicious sandwich, and Rosebud got Batgirl’s dad to do all that newsy stuff; through the magic of cinema.