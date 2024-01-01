CREEM Goes to the Movies: Coming in June
Creem Magazine, back in a bundle of gloriousness
CartSUBSCRIBE
CartClose
Subscribe
Account Log In
cover for the No New York, No L.A. issue with artwork by Richie Bucher

CREEM GOES
TO THE MOVIES

CREEM has its own documentary, CREEM starred in Almost Famous, and it was definitely issues of CREEM that caused the mysterious light radiating from both Repo Man’s Chevy Malibu and the briefcase in Pulp Fiction. For some rock magazines that’d be enough. But what we’ve always really wanted to do is direct.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cover coming soon!

IT'S LIKE IF LEMMY WENT TO FILM SCHOOL

Turns out we’re too lazy for that (and no one would return our calls), so we decided to channel our cinematic ennui into one hell of a movies package. We got John Carpenter to talk about music, Andrew Eldritch to talk about movies, an interview with punk cinema’s high priestess Penelope Spheeris, plus an overview of the greatest soundtrack CDs to ever bless a cutout bin.

How did we manage to put that blockbuster together and still cover our usual coterie of tomorrow’s stars today? Same way Luke Skywalker got to first base with his sister, Rob Reiner’s mom got that delicious sandwich, and Rosebud got Batgirl’s dad to do all that newsy stuff; through the magic of cinema.

Interior shot of CREEM magazine

What’LL BE Inside

  • Horror master John Carpenter gives CREEM an inside look at the family business
  • CREEM looks back at 69 years of rock soundtracks
  • Talkin' movies with the front man of The Sisters Of Mercy
  • Shopping for records with IDLES
  • Mannequin Pussy makes the most of borrowed time
  • Alt-Country sex pest Ryan Adams and the comeback no one wants
  • How Snõõper is keeping punk weird
  • Caroline Polacheck is your CREEM DREEM
  • Bowling and boozing with Baltimore's End It
  • Les Claypool revs our engines
  • Pouring one out with Dry Cleaning
  • The Mummies give a master class in Budget Rock
  • 19 record reviews to keep your earholes busy
  • The best new bands to listen to, hand-picked by CREEM
  • And much more...

SUBSCRIBE Now

CREEM Print + Digital package
  • Quarterly issues
  • Digital archive access
  • 15% off shop + events
CREEM Fan Club pack
  • Become a member to add:
  • Annual gift ($60 value)
  • $20 store credit
  • 20% off shop + events
DON’T LIKE PRINT?

Subscribe to Digital and get access to our issues and the archive on your internet devices.

$29 / Year

By subscribing, you agree to our terms.

THE CREEM NEWSLETTER

What we’re listening to and other musings.
For free.