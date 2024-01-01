CREEM GOES
CREEM has its own documentary, CREEM starred in Almost Famous, and it was definitely issues of CREEM that caused the mysterious light radiating from both Repo Man’s Chevy Malibu and the briefcase in Pulp Fiction. For some rock magazines that’d be enough. But what we’ve always really wanted to do is direct.
Turns out we’re too lazy for that (and no one would return our calls), so we decided to channel our cinematic ennui into one hell of a movies package. We got John Carpenter to talk about music, Andrew Eldritch to talk about movies, an interview with punk cinema’s high priestess Penelope Spheeris, plus an overview of the greatest soundtrack CDs to ever bless a cutout bin.
How did we manage to put that blockbuster together and still cover our usual coterie of tomorrow’s stars today? Same way Luke Skywalker got to first base with his sister, Rob Reiner’s mom got that delicious sandwich, and Rosebud got Batgirl’s dad to do all that newsy stuff; through the magic of cinema.
Horror master John Carpenter gives CREEM an inside look at the family business
CREEM looks back at 69 years of rock soundtracks
Talkin' movies with the front man of The Sisters Of Mercy
Shopping for records with IDLES
Mannequin Pussy makes the most of borrowed time
Alt-Country sex pest Ryan Adams and the comeback no one wants
How Snõõper is keeping punk weird
Caroline Polacheck is your CREEM DREEM
Bowling and boozing with Baltimore's End It
Les Claypool revs our engines
Pouring one out with Dry Cleaning
The Mummies give a master class in Budget Rock
19 record reviews to keep your earholes busy
The best new bands to listen to, hand-picked by CREEM
