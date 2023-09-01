1990

What You Need to Know

Grunge was a genre of guitar music—invented by long-haired punks and short-haired heshers in the Pacific Northwest—that combined the bombastic grunting of ’70s hard rock with the slightly less bombastic grunting of Iggy and the Stooges. That is, it sounded like those two things, except when it sounded like something else. Some of it sounded like slowed-down Minneapolis punk and some of it sounded like sped-up Sabbath and some of it sounded like a Nuggets comp that had been left out too long in the Seattle rain. Few of the genre’s originators embraced the term, at least not with a straight face. By 1990, the genre was being openly mocked by Soundgarden in the song “Sub Pop Rock City.” By September 1991, Sub Pop was also taking shots at the genre’s popularity with the Sub Pop: The Grunge Years cover, which depicted two business-men conducting a deal in the back of a limo.

Sub Pop: The Grunge Years came out 23 days before Nevermind. The pressing of The Grunge Years was “limited” to 500,000 copies.

Lyrically, when it wasn’t Mark Arm complaining about grunge, grunge’s concerns were largely self-hatred, substance abuse, and suicidal ideation. Once that ideation became actualization, the powers that be decided to take a couple steps back and saturate the airwaves with the idea-free genre known as “post-grunge.”