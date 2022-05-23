Editor’s note: As a rule, we here at CREEM do not run album announcements. To even consider going down that path is to tempt madness. Nor do we, as a rule, do legwork for Big Sword and Sorcery. Both those things said, while the cool kids on staff were out of town last week, smoking cigarettes and applying pomade to their hair and whatnot, the Dungeons & Dragons contingent within the editorial team conspired to let this through. So, to avoid an onslaught of emails, here’s the NEW RULE: CREEM will run ZERO album announcements ever, UNLESS it’s a space goblin-themed double album, curated by a member of a beloved hyperliterate indie band, with a ten minute song by Shabazz Palaces at the end.



We have some great news for orcs, elves, barbarians, clerics, wizards, heshers, hipsters, non-binary ladies and non-binary lords, succubus and succubi, and anyone who has had a twenty-sided die in their pocket and was happy to see us. Spelljams, a double album of songs by artists as far reaching in their wild diversity as Shabazz Palaces, Red Fang, Osees, Y La Bamba, Califone, Deru & Arooj Aftab, and Reggie Watts, among others, is a collection inspired by the fantasy world depicted within the Dungeons & Dragons module, Spelljammer: Adventures in Space.



The album is being put out by the venerable indie punk label, Kill Rock Stars. Whether or not a collaboration between Kill Rock Stars and Wizards of the Coast (the game publishing company which acquired Dungeon & Dragons original publisher, TSR, in 1997) strikes the reader as weird probably depends on how many angry letters one sent to Netflix about supposed “nerds” in 1983 Indiana knowing who Joy Division was. (Or how high a note the reader’s heart sang at the final episode of Freaks and Geeks, when the hipster burnouts and the nerds found common ground over twenty-sided dice and a tabletop full of half-orc miniatures.) Suffice to say, rockers of whichever sub-delineation and nerds have long happily co-existed within the same margins.

Look, nerds used to be awesome

Look, nerds used to be awesome. Long ago, in the subcultures that time forgot, to be a nerd meant (or at least strongly implied) that besides not being able to catch a ball, a person had strange, singular hobbies (like studying chemistry or enjoying the music of DEVO). It also meant that a person was probably smart. At a certain point, with most historians agreeing on the popularity of the first as the beginning of the end, geekdom did what all great social movements do. It lost its mind. And, as with all the great movements, what remained were the sellouts, the sycophants, and the extremists. In other words, the dum-dums. Failing to see the mass homogenization of their once niche hobbies (such as science fiction or the study of turtles who know karate) as a validation of only their most facile aspect, nerdom embraced its newfound place of power within the marketplace.



Nerdom, today, is pure veneer, using the anachronism of its former victimhood to justify a barely disguised spirit of gormless consumption. Realizing that smarmy self-awareness was easier to accomplish than whatever emotional hassle Tom Lehrer, Samuel Delaney, or Ursula K. Le Guine was asking of them, nerds traded in whatever intellectual pretensions they might have once endearingly held for entry into an overculture prom. You know, one where adoration for “our modern myths” is divorced from any of the inconvenient demands previously associated with worship (such as honesty, fidelity, sacrifice, not looking at one’s own reflection in the river for too long…all the stuff one used to do to avoid being turned into a stag), where the quality of one’s hobby is determined by how much money it makes, and where—in a pyrrhic victory for nerds everywhere—every jock and cheerleader in spandex is the sole intellectual property of the Disney Corporation.

Rockers and Indie Rockers and Punks follow a similar trajectory; from idiosyncrasy to idiocy, from counterculture to being the preferred soundtrack of saccharine, patriarchy-reifying romcoms and the United States Marine Corps.

I’m not picking on nerd culture, exclusively. Rockers and Indie Rockers and Punks follow a similar trajectory; from idiosyncrasy to idiocy, from counterculture to being the preferred soundtrack of saccharine, patriarchy-reifying romcoms and the United States Marine Corps. The notable difference is that there were some course corrections, some lessons in humility learned the hard way, like when rockers’ preferred hobby (music) ceased to be financially viable. That was around 2006; it’s easy to be smug about one’s discernement when nobody gives a shit about the stuff you like.



The redeeming factor in all of this is the fact that, while indie rock and true nerd cultures have been muddling through their rebuilding years, Dungeons & Dragons—the tabletop role-playing game invented by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson in 1974—has constantly been there for anyone and everyone who cared to play. It is also the most popular it’s been since its previous cultural peak in the early ’80s. The game has never been nerdier, or punkier, or weirder, or freakier, or more metal or indie or hip hop or what-have-you, more infused with a subculture’s passion, than it is now.

The album artwork for 'Spelljammer: Adventures in Space,' courtesy Kill Rock Stars. Hole be closing, tiny moondancer.

Spelljams was conceived a little over a year ago. Chris Perkins, a game designer for Wizards of the Coast, had already been in conversation with Chris Funk, guitarist of the Decemberists, about doing a collaborative project involving music for Dungeons & Dragons. After a couple false starts, it soon seemed intuitive to both parties that a roleplaying campaign combining sword, sorcery, and space travel should have some exploratory space music attached.



Funk, an avowed gamer and a longtime member-in-good-standing of the Portland, Oregon & Beyond music community, had no trouble reaching out to a full spectrum of artists: those he loved, those who shared his affection for D&D, and those who he thought might be up for recording a banger or meditation on the topic of interplanetary dark elves.



Some unnamed parties fell through. Several (as though there was still a music industry) were contractually prohibited. And so Funk ended up with eighteen interpretations of the Starjammer “Wildspace” mythos for what was intended to be a twelve song single album. Interpretations ranged from the thrashing hack ‘n’ slash of the Osees’ “Arena of Blood,” to Reggie Watts performing “Space Is A Place” as an Atomic Dog-possessed dungeon master, to Califone’s “chaotic.evil.astral.elves,” which begins as bone dry recitation of an adventurer’s space travails before going full-on Cosmic and Western.



For Luz Elena Mendoza, whose band, Y La Bamba, contributed a delicately lovely build-up to conga-driven delirium called “Moon Dance,” accepting Chris Funk’s invitation was easy. “I love Chris Funk,” she tells CREEM over the phone. “He’s super dear to me as a homie, and I love writing songs.”



While not a D&D player herself, Mendoza found that, as an empath, entering the appropriate mindset to tell the story of “these people are on this Moondancer ship, and they’re just trying to make it through the fucking day without being killed,” was perfectly in line with the ideas of exploration, struggles, community, and vulnerability that she wrestles with in her own work.

If Y La Bamba gives voice to humanity’s need to express the ineffable (in this case, according to Mendoza, “what it’s like to fly a spell-powered galleon across the astral plane”), then the Osees’ John Dwyer represents the universal yearning to wear a loincloth while crushing the skulls of one’s enemies. Dwyer took his experience of playing what he describes to CREEM over the phone as “meat shields, barbarian, characters of that ilk,” in D&D campaigns, and applied it, with nary a wink to be found, to his contribution to the album.



Dwyer has loved Dungeons & Dragons since he was a kid, first learning to play while killing time at the local Boys and Girls Club of America, where working parents would leave their kids who were too young to be home alone. He continued playing into his early teens, until “Life moved on. I got into drugs or whatever,” he tells CREEM over the phone. “You become an adult…”



He picked it up again during COVID lockdown, via Zoom, with a friend he affectionately refers to as “a high octane nerd,” and a few “really funny and inventive dudes” who didn't know who he was. Now, in a beautiful example of cross-subcultural exchange, and through over three years of regular D&D Sunday sessions, those dudes are now friends of Dwyer and regular attendees at Osees shows.

Dungeons & Dragons, whether in-person or on Zoom calls, shares what has managed to stay tolerable in music: a tactile (be it through vinyl, live performance, or a drawstring bag of dice) experience that requires thought, friendship, and engagement. It’s an extremely human game that still rewards its players with, if not literal gold, at least the fruits of their own ingenious labor. In that way, the Spelljams album is the best of what’s left standing in nerd and indie culture: that old-school hobbyist lifestyle, a spirit of inclusiveness, and a vibrant sense of adventure.

