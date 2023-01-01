Please don't accuse us of navel-gazing, even when we're guilty as charged. Sometimes we just like to look back and reminisce about the good times, in a series we call CREEMAINS. So sue us! We present this latest installment in honor of our Lord and Savior Ozzy Osbourne’s 75th birthday. Veteran rock journalist and former CREEMer Sylvie Simmons tells us the story behind her March 1986 interview with Ozzy before a purported Sabbath reunion.

This wasn’t my first interview with Ozzy; there were many, before and after. But like they say, you always remember your first. Mine was in 1978—eight years before this CREEM Metal article—when the U.K. rock weekly Sounds sent me on the road with Black Sabbath.

I hadn’t written for Sounds for very long. I hadn’t written for anyone for very long. I was a kid intent on becoming a rock journalist, to which end I got a cheap one-way flight from London to L.A in 1977 and set about interviewing any musician who came through town. But at that point I’d never traveled with a band on tour. In retrospect maybe it was the magazine’s version of those ancient Spartans who left their babies on a mountain, keeping only those tough enough to survive.

My assignment for Sounds included interviewing Tony Iommi and Ozzy, preferably together. Only Tony wasn’t talking to Ozzy. This was Black Sabbath’s infamous 10th-anniversary tour—the one that ended with the band throwing Ozzy out.