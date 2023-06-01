WIN A CREEM PRESS PASS
Have you ever dreamed of writing for CREEM? Of being whisked away on a jet to a star-studded concert to party the night away and hobnob with the upperest echelons of rock society? All to cover the sights and sounds for our little rag? Well if you win this one, those dreams are kind of coming true. We’ve teamed up with Power Trip to offer you the chance to travel to Indio, CA to see six of the biggest bands on the planet, and cover it all for CREEM.
Enter Below To Win
2 VIP weekend passes (only the best for a CREEM correspondent)
Travel and accommodations (courtesy of the CREEM expense account)
A subscription to CREEM (so you can see your handiwork in print)
A CREEM merch package (you work here now, so you better own a Boy Howdy!)
Terms apply. See official rules.
CREEM Covered IT First
Join CREEM or log in to access these features and the entire archive from 1969 to today.
AC/DC: Satan’s Pigeons
April 1983
sLAVING AWAY WITH IRON MAIDEN
May 1985
I CONFRONTED METALLICA ON THEIR OWN TERMS
October 1986
JUDAS PRIEST: THE GREATEST STORY EVER TOLD
March 1983
Guns N’ Roses: Still the Baddest In the Land
October 1989
CREEM IS RISEN
In 1969, CREEM was born in Detroit as a raw, unfiltered, unapologetic music rag. Now we’re back to reclaim our mantle as America’s only rock ‘n’ roll magazine.
Join & Save 35%
Support music journalism, get member-only access to our complete archive, and enjoy discounts on CREEM exclusives and events.
- Quarterly issues
(save over $40!)
- Digital archive access
- 15% off shop + events
Fan Club
- Annual gift at $60 value
- Quarterly issues with collectible exclusives (save over $50!)
- Digital archive access
- 20% off shop + events
DON’T LIKE PRINT?
Subscribe to Digital and get access to our issues and the archive on your internet devices.
$60 / Year
SHOP CREEM
Apparel
Boy Howdy!
Accessories
Back Issues