WIN A CREEM PRESS PASS

Have you ever dreamed of writing for CREEM? Of being whisked away on a jet to a star-studded concert to party the night away and hobnob with the upperest echelons of rock society? All to cover the sights and sounds for our little rag? Well if you win this one, those dreams are kind of coming true. We’ve teamed up with Power Trip to offer you the chance to travel to Indio, CA to see six of the biggest bands on the planet, and cover it all for CREEM.

Enter Below To Win

2 VIP weekend passes (only the best for a CREEM correspondent)

Travel and accommodations (courtesy of the CREEM expense account)

A subscription to CREEM (so you can see your handiwork in print)

A CREEM merch package (you work here now, so you better own a Boy Howdy!)

Terms apply. See official rules.