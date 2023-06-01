CREEM Vs. The '90s. Subscribe now.
Creem Magazine, back in a bundle of gloriousness
CartSUBSCRIBE
CartClose
Subscribe
Account Log In

WIN A CREEM PRESS PASS

Have you ever dreamed of writing for CREEM? Of being whisked away on a jet to a star-studded concert to party the night away and hobnob with the upperest echelons of rock society? All to cover the sights and sounds for our little rag? Well if you win this one, those dreams are kind of coming true. We’ve teamed up with Power Trip to offer you the chance to travel to Indio, CA to see six of the biggest bands on the planet, and cover it all for CREEM.

Enter Below To Win

2 VIP weekend passes (only the best for a CREEM correspondent)
Travel and accommodations (courtesy of the CREEM expense account)
A subscription to CREEM (so you can see your handiwork in print)
A CREEM merch package (you work here now, so you better own a Boy Howdy!)
Terms apply. See official rules.


CREEM Covered IT First

Join CREEM or log in to access these features and the entire archive from 1969 to today.

Layout for 1983 AC/DC feature in CREEM

AC/DC: Satan’s Pigeons

April 1983

Layout for 1985 Iron Maiden feature in CREEM

sLAVING AWAY WITH IRON MAIDEN

May 1985

Layout for 1986 Metallica feature in CREEM

I CONFRONTED METALLICA ON THEIR OWN TERMS

October 1986

Layout for 1983 Judas Priest feature in CREEM

JUDAS PRIEST: THE GREATEST STORY EVER TOLD

March 1983

Layout for 1989 Guns N' Roses feature in CREEM

Guns N’ Roses: Still the Baddest In the Land

October 1989

Explore the CREEM archive

flip through of the new CREEM magazine

CREEM IS RISEN

In 1969, CREEM was born in Detroit as a raw, unfiltered, unapologetic music rag. Now we’re back to reclaim our mantle as America’s only rock ‘n’ roll magazine.

Learn More

Join & Save 35%

Support music journalism, get member-only access to our complete archive, and enjoy discounts on CREEM exclusives and events.

CREEM Print + Digital package
  • Quarterly issues
    (save over $40!)
  • Digital archive access
  • 15% off shop + events
CREEM Fan Club pack
  • Annual gift at $60 value
  • Quarterly issues with collectible exclusives (save over $50!)
  • Digital archive access
  • 20% off shop + events
DON’T LIKE PRINT?

Subscribe to Digital and get access to our issues and the archive on your internet devices.

$60 / Year

SHOP CREEM

CREEM Join The Band T-Shirt


Apparel

Boy Howdy! T-Shirts


Boy Howdy!

CREEM glassware


Accessories

CREEM #004


Back Issues