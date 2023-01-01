WIN A VINYL PACKAGE

Meet Frankie and the Witch Fingers, the Los Angeles band with a weird name and hot tracks. To celebrate the release of their latest record, Data Doom, we've combined forces with Greenway/RVRB Records to offer up a mind-melting prize pack of highly-collectible Frankie vinyl that'll make any fan of punk-influenced psych-rock’s heart skip a beat.

Enter Below To Win:

Data Doom official test pressing (not sold anywhere!)

Data Doom first pressing

ZAM (exclusive Record Store Day '23 version)

Electricide 7" (sold out in-store and online)

