WIN A VINYL PACKAGE
Meet Frankie and the Witch Fingers, the Los Angeles band with a weird name and hot tracks. To celebrate the release of their latest record, Data Doom, we've combined forces with Greenway/RVRB Records to offer up a mind-melting prize pack of highly-collectible Frankie vinyl that'll make any fan of punk-influenced psych-rock’s heart skip a beat.
Enter Below To Win:
Data Doom official test pressing (not sold anywhere!)
Data Doom first pressing
ZAM (exclusive Record Store Day '23 version)
Electricide 7" (sold out in-store and online)
Terms apply. See official rules.
CREEM IS RISEN
In 1969, CREEM was born in Detroit as a raw, unfiltered, unapologetic music rag. Now we’re back to reclaim our mantle as America’s only rock ‘n’ roll magazine.
Join & Save 35%
Support music journalism, get member-only access to our complete archive, and enjoy discounts on CREEM exclusives and events.
Print + Digital
- Quarterly issues
(save over $40)
- Digital archive access
- 15% off shop + events
- Free Boy Howdy! t-shirt
Fan Club
- Annual gift at $60 value
- Quarterly issues
(save over $50)
- Digital archive access
- 20% off shop + events
- Free Boy Howdy! t-shirt
DON’T LIKE PRINT?
Subscribe to Digital and get access to our issues and the archive on your internet devices.
$29 / Year
SHOP CREEM
Apparel
Boy Howdy!
Accessories
Back Issues