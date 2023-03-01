Welcome to the third installment of CREEM’s cocktail column, Born to Booze, where we deal in all matters linked to libation. This issue our resident bartender/musician, Kirk Podell (Subversive Rite, Anti-Machine, Neo Cons), takes to the streets with fellow stage denizen Drew Owen to discuss how, when it comes to such expressions of freedom as melting down during a gig and pissing one’s pants, all good things come in 40s.

Anyone who’s been to Baltimore knows what kind of trouble you can get into just passing through—let alone growing up there. Even though Drew Owen no longer lives in Baltimore, the rocker behind bands like Sick Thoughts and Total Hell embodies Charm City in all of its debauched glory. “I blame King Cobra for all of this,” Owen tells me, pointing at himself up and down as we stroll down Wyckoff Avenue in Brooklyn. Total Hell had just finished playing at TV Eye, so we decided to get a few brown-bagged KCs from the gas station and catch up.

“Drinking these always reminds me of the first Sick Thoughts record release show,” Owen says, taking a long pull from his already-almost-empty tallboy. “This band of BMX dirtbags named Hard Dads was playing and bought us three 40s of King Cobra. I drank them all before I ‘played,’ and my drummer walked off the stage. The city hated me for a while after that night.”