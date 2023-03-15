RSVP For Austin’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Party
Creem Magazine, back in a bundle of gloriousness
CartSUBSCRIBE
CartClose
Subscribe
Account Log In

The early 1970s were a weird and transitional time for kids. After the U.S. withdrew from Vietnam in 1973, the hippie movement that had defined youth culture in the Sixties simply vanished. No one was going to be sent halfway across the world to have their legs blown off anymore. Everything was fine. Politics? Protest? Patchouli oil? Who needed it? Poof ... gone.

In the vacuum emerged a new generation of teens — a new army of dopey little mutants with bad shag haircuts who lacked any real ideology or identity other than hanging out at the growing number of fast-food joints, strip malls and 7/1 Is that were dotting the American landscape. They were searching for something new ... something to call their own ... but what?

They knew what they didn’t want. They had zero interest in listening to old farts like Bob Dylan or John Lennon grouse about the “government” or their “relationships.”

A cross-dressing smart aleck named Alice Cooper was one the first artists to feel the shift. With a smirk permanently tattooed on his lips, makeup on his face and his body wedged into a pair of skin-tight leopard pants, he knew damn well that the times were indeed a-changin’.

Censored

You need to log in or subscribe to read on

LOGINSUBSCRIBE
Forgot username or password?

The creem magazine archive

Celebrate the library of infamy—read every page, from every issue.

CREEM cover December 1975

CREEM cover September 1973

CREEM cover October 1975

CREEM cover October 1974

CREEM cover June 1982

CREEM cover March 1975

CREEM cover January 1981

CREEM cover April 1972

SHOP CREEM

Lester Bangs "Detroit Sucks" Photo T-Shirt


Apparel

Boy Howdy! T-Shirts


Boy Howdy!

Boy Howdy! glassware


Accessories

CREEM +001


Back Issues

DON’T MISS THE NEXT ONE

This magazine is not available on newsstands. Get it here, or not at all.

CREEM Print + Digital package

Print + Digital

$79 / Year

Save over $40!

4 issues of CREEM Magazine
(starting with Summer 2023, Jun.)

1 year of digital + archive access

15% off the CREEM shop + back issues

CREEM Fan Club pack

Fan Club

$129 / Year

Save over $50!

Annual gift ($60 value)

4 issues of CREEM Magazine
(starting with Summer 2023, Jun.)

1 year of digital + archive access

20% off the CREEM shop + back issues

Exclusive cool shit