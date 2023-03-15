Of all the junk paper on my desk at CREEM, one of my favorites was a black and white cartoon scotch-taped to my desk lamp. It showed a ponytailed teenaged girl, pen in hand, with the title: “My Editor.”

That’s what I was to Robot A. Hull, who sent it to me, and a motley crew of Lost Boys (and Girls) to whom I was Wendy when I became editor after Lester Bangs, Jaan Uhelszki, and Robert Duncan left in 1976.

Over time the legend has become Lester Bangs = CREEM, but when I started working in the dank old Birmingham office in 1975 there were many loud voices in the editorial department.

It was actually the Managing Editor, or Editor (Lester was Senior Editor), who assigned the stories, argued with Barry Kramer over the cover image and paid the writers.