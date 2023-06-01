Philadelphia’s Mütter Museum, a colonial building located in the city’s center, is filled with over 3,000 osteological attractions, including skulls, full skeletons, 1,500 wet specimens acquired between the 19th and 21st centuries, fetuses, tumors, cysts, medical oddities, and instruments that could (and, historically, did) double as torture devices. It is here, on a cool December day, that I’m rounding the corner to meet James Goodson, the man behind the fuzzed-out Richmond act Dazy. I wasn’t sure if he, a musician beloved by emos, punks, and indie rockers, like some modern-day Lemmy, would be into this place—or if he would notice me frantically Googling him to make sure I was approaching the correct white dude in Doc Martens that scream, “I used to put on shows in my basement.” (Or, most interestingly of all, if he is aware that dazy—lowercase d—is the name of the producer behind an inescapable TikTok hit called “Sunroof” by Nicky Youre, and, as such, makes his shit impossible to find.) Luckily for me, James is already sitting on the steps, looking at his phone, in all-black clothing that would give anyone away as an alt-rock musician. (Or, as I call it, the “Philly uniform.”) That and a single button on his jacket help with recognition; it’s the image of a melting globe, the same one that appears on the cover of his 2022 album, OUTOFBODY.



As we walk into the museum, it becomes immediately clear that nobody involved—not James, not myself, not J, the photographer for this piece—is too familiar with the contents of the place itself beyond the broad idea of “spooky antique medical equipment.” That’s a shame, because upon arrival, we learn that you cannot actually take photos in here, and that security will surely drill us the moment we attempt any funny stuff. Still, here we are, ready to make some rock ’n’ roll magic. The first floor is full of tightly packed cases containing malformed skeletons and body parts floating in formaldehyde. It’s also silent—every foot shuffle booms, the heavy library-esque air forcing everyone into a whisper. I ask James if he’s into creepy stuff, using my best inside voice.



“That’s stumping me,” he says softly, examining a tiny, dried-out human head placed on a shelf of its own. “I have a very specific window for, like, horror movies. Creepy, but not scary.”



We head downstairs into another room. This one is suffocatingly cramped, with heavy, dark wood display cases that look more like the set of a movie adaptation of an Edgar Allan Poe wet dream than a medical arts space 400 feet from a Trader Joe’s. Conversation shifts to “Which items are real?” Overgrown intestines: real. A suspiciously plasticky skull showing malformed teeth: fake.

At this point, you may think I’ve more or less forgotten the real reason we’re here: Dazy’s suddenly inescapable presence for anybody even remotely paying attention to the punk underground. (Though I’d recommend him as a companion for any absurdist museum outings you have in mind. So, yes, maybe I almost did forget.) In the two years James has been putting out music under the Dazy moniker, his blend of “the loud, aggressive music and loud, catchy music” he’s liked for decades—aligned with both the hardcore-adjacent alt-rock of a band like Militarie Gun and hook-heavy power pop—has brought all kinds of guitar music fans together. The latter is a genre he considers “an intrinsically niche sort of music,” but his thoughts on the g-word are a bit more complicated: “People who make things don’t always want to have their thing boiled down to, like, ‘If you like X, Y, and Z, you’re going to like this thing!’ But I don’t give a shit. That’s how I thought about a lot of this stuff—sometimes a cool band can be taking two cool bands you like and trying to put them together.”



And so, Dazy was born. Up until 2022, he’d released one-off singles and EPs that, in the tradition of punk, were rereleased as a collection in 2021 by Colorado-based hardcore label Convulse Records. Dazy’s hold on the rock-dude zeitgeist only grew from there, with the 2022 release of his collaboration with Militarie Gun, a single called “Pressure Cooker,” and its shiny music video full of bored-looking guys in coordinating black-and-white outfits. The song absolutely rips. Then came his first full-length, OUTOFBODY, adored by the music blog world and finally enjoyed live, as he tours post-pandemic.