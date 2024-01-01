100% CREEM-Fed

Huey Lewis claims that the heart of rock ’n’ roll is still beating. Like Patrick Bateman, we believe him. If you can’t trust the News, who can you trust? Us. That’s who.

As America’s Only Rock ’N’ Roll Magazine, we put our money (as it is) where our mouth is: Introducing the “No New York, No L.A.” issue. We’re making like Sun Studios and the American buffalo and getting real, real gone. So load up on guns and/or friends, throw a new 9-volt in the Tesla, and rinse out the tour van pee bottles. We’re taking a road trip across the America that hasn’t been gentrified to all hell, yet. Where daddies come in both varieties (leather and denim), where people look at you funny if you say “rock is dead,” and where seltzer is a relatively new addition to rest stop menus. As Stephanie Zinone famously said in the patriotic classic Grease 2, “We are free every day. It’s in the Constitution.” So we’re celebrating the land of the free (or at least somewhat less expensive).

Plus Cardiff, which is kind of the Pittsburgh of Wales.

Coming this March. Only with a subscription.