No New York, No L.A.
Yeah, yeah, we heard that the internet has erased regional character, etc. But we’re the kind of bullheaded idiots who still believe in local scenes, garages, basements, weirdos in the foothills, and whatnot. And we’re writing about them for our Spring issue. In print. God we’re dumb.
100% CREEM-Fed
Huey Lewis claims that the heart of rock ’n’ roll is still beating. Like Patrick Bateman, we believe him. If you can’t trust the News, who can you trust? Us. That’s who.
As America’s Only Rock ’N’ Roll Magazine, we put our money (as it is) where our mouth is: Introducing the “No New York, No L.A.” issue. We’re making like Sun Studios and the American buffalo and getting real, real gone. So load up on guns and/or friends, throw a new 9-volt in the Tesla, and rinse out the tour van pee bottles. We’re taking a road trip across the America that hasn’t been gentrified to all hell, yet. Where daddies come in both varieties (leather and denim), where people look at you funny if you say “rock is dead,” and where seltzer is a relatively new addition to rest stop menus. As Stephanie Zinone famously said in the patriotic classic Grease 2, “We are free every day. It’s in the Constitution.” So we’re celebrating the land of the free (or at least somewhat less expensive).
Plus Cardiff, which is kind of the Pittsburgh of Wales.
What’LL BE Inside
How five human robots named Devo predicted the intellectual apocalypse
Why Metallica had to leave L.A. to make it big
Danny Brown talks spitting bars and rock guitars
The party that saved Pittsburgh
Scowl: A young rock band in America
Cruelster’s Cleveland and the return of unpredictable strange punk
Will Welsh power trio mclusky’s good intentions finally pay off?
In the 1990s, a burgeoning music scene in Nebraska launched the career of Conor Oberst, among others. Rob Walters shot it all.
New bands not to fly over
The long-awaited return of CREEM record reviews
And much more...
