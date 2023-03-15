The art of L.A.-based designer and musician Iphigenia (a.k.a. Foie Graphics, a.k.a. Foie Gras) drips with nihilism, subversion, and loads of dark humor. So when CREEM asked her to illustrate our Spring 2023 cover and design some related merch, she naturally took aim at portions of our “yikes, did we really say that shit?!?” ’70s era.