RSVP For Austin’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Party
Creem Magazine, back in a bundle of gloriousness
CartSUBSCRIBE
CartClose
Subscribe
Account Log In

Foie Graphics logo for CREEM

Here’s to (consensual) domination, humiliation, and owning your history.

The art of L.A.-based designer and musician Iphigenia (a.k.a. Foie Graphics, a.k.a. Foie Gras) drips with nihilism, subversion, and loads of dark humor. So when CREEM asked her to illustrate our Spring 2023 cover and design some related merch, she naturally took aim at portions of our “yikes, did we really say that shit?!?” ’70s era.

Designs play with copy that actually headlined archival CREEM features on women musicians such as Joan Jett, Pat Benatar, and Debbie Harry. So here’s to (consensual) domination, humiliation, and owning your history. By the way, do we get to keep the dog collar?

SHOP CREEM

The Archive Collection, Mister Dream Whip T-Shirt


Apparel

Boy Howdy! T-Shirts


Boy Howdy!

Boy Howdy! glassware


Accessories

CREEM +001


Back Issues