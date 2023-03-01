The Summer of CREEM

Our Summer 2023 issue arrives June 15. There will be blood.

It has a cover!

For the cover of our fourth issue—and to complete our first year back—we looked to none other than New York-based illustrator Nicole Rifkin to do her worst. Known for her intensely detailed and staggeringly beautiful pieces, Rifkin took a bit of a left turn this time, showing the ugliness of live performance and the toll it takes on the body. To do so, she drew inspiration from the countless punk shows she’s attended where young bands gave all and left with just a few high-fives and less than a tank’s worth of gas money. “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been inspired by seeing a band empty their souls and desecrate their body on stage just for my personal enjoyment.”

What's inside?

Paramore Is a Band

How the Tennessee rockers survived, thrived, and set a new bar.

by Maria Sherman

Sleafords Are Doing It for Themselves

The grim U.K. duo bring sand to the desert.

by Zachary Lipez

Beard Science

The mysterious making of ZZ Top’s Eliminator.

by Grace Scott

Breakfast With Nickelback

These musical cockroaches are in on the joke.

by Hether Fortune

“All Right, Guys, We’ll See You At The Triple Rock!”

An oral history of Minneapolis’ legendary punk (and everything else) venue.

by Michaelangelo Matos

In an Instant

Kate Killet’s Polaroid menagerie.

Locked & Loaded

Militarie Gun wage war for a spot on the big stage.

by Jesse Miller-Gordon

Seaplanes, Slednecks, and Screaming Females

New Jersey’s own play the Upper Upper Upper West Side.

by Kate Sweeney

Talkin’ ’Bout My Generator

The best show you see this summer might be against the law.

by Whitey McConnaughy and Dave Carnie

Eleganza: The Internet IRL

Musings on the Marc Jacobs Heaven x Deftones Spectacular in NYC.

by Mandy Brownholtz

Living In Synth

In the studio with Nation of Language.

by Ryan Leas

Big Boss Man

Photographer Danny Clinch captures giants for a living.

Plus…

Questions & Jaanswers

Litter Box: Tim Burgess

CREEM Dreem: Lemon Twigs

Punch the Clock: Mudhoney

Greetings From Detroit

Stars Cars: J Mascis

Born to Booze

Dusty Fingers: Colin Newman

True Crime: Joel Rifkin

How-To: Record Shelves

Nerd Shit: Sad Songs Say So Much

Mean Jeans and Guantanamo Baywatch

CIVIC

Staff Picks

CREEM Comix

How to get it?

Subscribe by May 1 to get a guaranteed copy as part of your annual subscription.

Missed getting our first issues of the millennium?

We have a few copies of these issues left. And you can buy them all now at a discount.

Gift subscriptions are now available!

For the dad who introduced you to the Rolling Stones, and your crippling problem with emotional intimacy. Give them CREEM. We made it easy.