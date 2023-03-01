The Summer of CREEM
Our Summer 2023 issue arrives June 15. There will be blood.
It has a cover!
For the cover of our fourth issue—and to complete our first year back—we looked to none other than New York-based illustrator Nicole Rifkin to do her worst. Known for her intensely detailed and staggeringly beautiful pieces, Rifkin took a bit of a left turn this time, showing the ugliness of live performance and the toll it takes on the body. To do so, she drew inspiration from the countless punk shows she’s attended where young bands gave all and left with just a few high-fives and less than a tank’s worth of gas money. “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been inspired by seeing a band empty their souls and desecrate their body on stage just for my personal enjoyment.”
What's inside?
Paramore Is a Band
How the Tennessee rockers survived, thrived, and set a new bar.
by Maria Sherman
Sleafords Are Doing It for Themselves
The grim U.K. duo bring sand to the desert.
by Zachary Lipez
Beard Science
The mysterious making of ZZ Top’s Eliminator.
by Grace Scott
Breakfast With Nickelback
These musical cockroaches are in on the joke.
by Hether Fortune
“All Right, Guys, We’ll See You At The Triple Rock!”
An oral history of Minneapolis’ legendary punk (and everything else) venue.
by Michaelangelo Matos
In an Instant
Kate Killet’s Polaroid menagerie.
Locked & Loaded
Militarie Gun wage war for a spot on the big stage.
by Jesse Miller-Gordon
Seaplanes, Slednecks, and Screaming Females
New Jersey’s own play the Upper Upper Upper West Side.
by Kate Sweeney
Talkin’ ’Bout My Generator
The best show you see this summer might be against the law.
by Whitey McConnaughy and Dave Carnie
Eleganza: The Internet IRL
Musings on the Marc Jacobs Heaven x Deftones Spectacular in NYC.
by Mandy Brownholtz
Living In Synth
In the studio with Nation of Language.
by Ryan Leas
Big Boss Man
Photographer Danny Clinch captures giants for a living.
Plus…
Questions & Jaanswers
Litter Box: Tim Burgess
CREEM Dreem: Lemon Twigs
Punch the Clock: Mudhoney
Greetings From Detroit
Stars Cars: J Mascis
Born to Booze
Dusty Fingers: Colin Newman
True Crime: Joel Rifkin
How-To: Record Shelves
Nerd Shit: Sad Songs Say So Much
Mean Jeans and Guantanamo Baywatch
CIVIC
Staff Picks
CREEM Comix
