Record Store Day Sale: 25% Off
Creem Magazine, back in a bundle of gloriousness
CartSUBSCRIBE
CartClose
Subscribe
Account Log In

The Summer of CREEM

Our Summer 2023 issue arrives June 15. There will be blood.

Cover for CREEM's Summer 2023 issue featuring cover art by NIcole Rifkin

It has a cover!

For the cover of our fourth issue—and to complete our first year back—we looked to none other than New York-based illustrator Nicole Rifkin to do her worst. Known for her intensely detailed and staggeringly beautiful pieces, Rifkin took a bit of a left turn this time, showing the ugliness of live performance and the toll it takes on the body. To do so, she drew inspiration from the countless punk shows she’s attended where young bands gave all and left with just a few high-fives and less than a tank’s worth of gas money. “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been inspired by seeing a band empty their souls and desecrate their body on stage just for my personal enjoyment.”

Interior layout for CREEM's summer issue

What's inside?

Paramore Is a Band
How the Tennessee rockers survived, thrived, and set a new bar.
by Maria Sherman

Sleafords Are Doing It for Themselves
The grim U.K. duo bring sand to the desert.
by Zachary Lipez

Beard Science
The mysterious making of ZZ Top’s Eliminator.
by Grace Scott

Breakfast With Nickelback
These musical cockroaches are in on the joke.
by Hether Fortune

“All Right, Guys, We’ll See You At The Triple Rock!”
An oral history of Minneapolis’ legendary punk (and everything else) venue.
by Michaelangelo Matos

In an Instant
Kate Killet’s Polaroid menagerie.

Locked & Loaded
Militarie Gun wage war for a spot on the big stage.
by Jesse Miller-Gordon

Seaplanes, Slednecks, and Screaming Females
New Jersey’s own play the Upper Upper Upper West Side.
by Kate Sweeney

Talkin’ ’Bout My Generator
The best show you see this summer might be against the law.
by Whitey McConnaughy and Dave Carnie

Eleganza: The Internet IRL
Musings on the Marc Jacobs Heaven x Deftones Spectacular in NYC.
by Mandy Brownholtz

Living In Synth
In the studio with Nation of Language.
by Ryan Leas

Big Boss Man
Photographer Danny Clinch captures giants for a living.

Interior layout for CREEM's summer issue

Plus…
Questions & Jaanswers
Litter Box: Tim Burgess
CREEM Dreem: Lemon Twigs
Punch the Clock: Mudhoney
Greetings From Detroit
Stars Cars: J Mascis
Born to Booze
Dusty Fingers: Colin Newman
True Crime: Joel Rifkin
How-To: Record Shelves
Nerd Shit: Sad Songs Say So Much
Mean Jeans and Guantanamo Baywatch
CIVIC
Staff Picks
CREEM Comix

How to get it?
Subscribe by May 1 to get a guaranteed copy as part of your annual subscription.

Missed getting our first issues of the millennium?
We have a few copies of these issues left. And you can buy them all now at a discount.

Gift subscriptions are now available!
For the dad who introduced you to the Rolling Stones, and your crippling problem with emotional intimacy. Give them CREEM. We made it easy.

Don’t Miss The Next One

This magazine is not available on newsstands. Get it here or not at all.

CREEM Print + Digital package
  • Quarterly issues (save over $40!)
  • Digital archive access
  • 15% off CREEM shop
CREEM Fan Club pack
  • Annual Fan Club gift ($60 value)
  • Quarterly issues (save over $50!)
  • Digital archive access
  • 20% off CREEM shop
DON’T LIKE PRINT?

Subscribe to Digital and get access to our issues and the archive on your internet devices.

$60 / Year

The creem magazine archive

Celebrate the library of infamy—read every page, from every issue.

CREEM cover December 1975

CREEM cover September 1973

CREEM cover October 1975

CREEM cover October 1974

CREEM cover June 1982

CREEM cover March 1975

CREEM cover January 1981

CREEM cover April 1972

SHOP CREEM

CREEM 45s t-shirt


Apparel

Boy Howdy! T-Shirts


Boy Howdy!

Rolling Stones Camp Flag


Accessories

CREEM +001


Back Issues