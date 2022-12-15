Nothing screams “my rules” like a Dodge Challenger. (Think Kurt Russell in Death Proof, Jake Gyllenhaal in Nightcrawler, and...Vin Diesel in the Fast & Furious movies? Uhhhh, sure.) Considering the music of the Kills—slinky, sexy, bluesy, bursting with fuck-you attitude—it comes as no surprise that we find lead singer Alison Mosshart behind the wheel of some classic American muscle, a 2013 custom Challenger SRT8 that can go from 0 to 60 in 4.9 seconds. And she dubbed it the Black Shark, no less. Jeez, Mosshart, does it also eat glass and not cry when it watches the end of Toy Story 3?

This article appears in the Winter 2022 issue of CREEM Magazine. Buy it here or subscribe for more.