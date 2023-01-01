spring is coming!
Our Spring 2023 issue arrives on March 15. Be on your best behavior.
The cover!
We’ve been naughty…and we need to be punished.
The art of LA-based designer and musician Iphigenia (aka Foie Graphics, aka Foie Gras) drips with nihilism, subversion, and loads of dark humor. So, when CREEM asked her to illustrate our Spring 2023 cover, she naturally took aim at portions of our “yikes did we really say that shit?!?” seventies-era. So, here’s to (consensual) domination, humiliation, and owning your history.
By the way, do we get to keep the dog collar?
What's inside?
The Fifth Horseman
How to party your way into signing Metallica.
by Howie Abrams
Ride or Die
Into the darkness with Weyes Blood.
by Gracie Hadland
Billy Corgan Gives Good Zoom
A conversation about Atum, the Smashing Pumpkins’ three-way album.
by Jaan Uhelszki
End of the Road
Stricken with a rare disease, Peter Frampton may have played his final tour. Do you feel like we do?
by Jeff Slate
Paper Cuts
Andreia Lemos’ surreal portraits aren’t an LSD flashback, we promise.
Unwanted Thoughts
The slippery business of super-fucked-up record covers.
by Sam McPheeters
Tom Waits for No One
A musician’s attempt at understanding Ol’ Raspy and his annoying fans.
by Hether Fortune
The Best Boy Band Ever
Botch are back. Let the trolling begin.
by Fred Pessaro
Eleganza: The Big HA!
Clowncore is more than just the latest strange trend in music and fashion—it’s a lifestyle.
by Leah Mandel
Don’t Look Back in Anger
Remembering Britpop, the genre that was super into remembering stuff.
by Zachary Lipez
You Are What You Eat!
Tchotchke make power pop that’s as charming as a cute, small, decorative object...what are those called again?
by Grace Scott
Only Punks Are Pretty
An intimate look at decades of underground music.
words and photos by Martin Sorrondeguy
Plus…
CREEM Dreem: Hurray for the Riff Raff
Road Trippin’ with Joey Santiago
Stars Cars: Ty Segall
Born to Booze
Litter Box
Greetings From Detroit
CREEM Profiles: Katy Kirby
Dusty Fingers
Ghösh
Soul Blind
Nerd Shit
Poison Ruin
NNAMDI
Dazy
CREEM Comix
Not subscribed?
What are you waiting for? Subscribe by Feb. 15 to get this issue in the mail as part of your annual plan.
Missed getting our first issues of the millennium?
We have a few copies of CREEM #001 and CREEM #002 left. And you can buy them both now at a discount.
Gift subscriptions are now available!
For the dad who introduced you to the Rolling Stones, and your crippling problem with emotional intimacy. Give them CREEM. We made it easy.
Don’t Miss The Next One
This magazine is not available on newsstands. Get it here or not at all.
Digital
$5 / Month
Monthly digital + archive access
(includes new issues)
10% off the CREEM shop
Print + Digital
$79 / Year
4 issues of CREEM Magazine
(starting with Spring 2023, Mar.)
1 year of digital + archive access
FREE Boy Howdy! t-shirt
15% off the CREEM shop
Fan Club
$129 / Year
Annual gift ($60 value)
4 issues of CREEM Magazine
(starting with Spring 2023, Mar.)
1 year of digital + archive access
20% off the CREEM shop
FREE Boy Howdy! t-shirt
Exclusive cool shit
The creem magazine archive
Celebrate the library of infamy—read every page, from every issue.
SHOP CREEM
Apparel
Boy Howdy!
Accessories
Back Issues