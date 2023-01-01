spring is coming!

The art of LA-based designer and musician Iphigenia (aka Foie Graphics, aka Foie Gras) drips with nihilism, subversion, and loads of dark humor. So, when CREEM asked her to illustrate our Spring 2023 cover, she naturally took aim at portions of our “yikes did we really say that shit?!?” seventies-era. So, here’s to (consensual) domination, humiliation, and owning your history.

By the way, do we get to keep the dog collar?

What's inside?

The Fifth Horseman

How to party your way into signing Metallica.

by Howie Abrams

Ride or Die

Into the darkness with Weyes Blood.

by Gracie Hadland

Billy Corgan Gives Good Zoom

A conversation about Atum, the Smashing Pumpkins’ three-way album.

by Jaan Uhelszki

End of the Road

Stricken with a rare disease, Peter Frampton may have played his final tour. Do you feel like we do?

by Jeff Slate

Paper Cuts

Andreia Lemos’ surreal portraits aren’t an LSD flashback, we promise.

Unwanted Thoughts

The slippery business of super-fucked-up record covers.

by Sam McPheeters

Tom Waits for No One

A musician’s attempt at understanding Ol’ Raspy and his annoying fans.

by Hether Fortune

The Best Boy Band Ever

Botch are back. Let the trolling begin.

by Fred Pessaro

Eleganza: The Big HA!

Clowncore is more than just the latest strange trend in music and fashion—it’s a lifestyle.

by Leah Mandel

Don’t Look Back in Anger

Remembering Britpop, the genre that was super into remembering stuff.

by Zachary Lipez

You Are What You Eat!

Tchotchke make power pop that’s as charming as a cute, small, decorative object...what are those called again?

by Grace Scott

Only Punks Are Pretty

An intimate look at decades of underground music.

words and photos by Martin Sorrondeguy

Plus…

CREEM Dreem: Hurray for the Riff Raff

Road Trippin’ with Joey Santiago

Stars Cars: Ty Segall

Born to Booze

Litter Box

Greetings From Detroit

CREEM Profiles: Katy Kirby

Dusty Fingers

Ghösh

Soul Blind

Nerd Shit

Poison Ruin

NNAMDI

Dazy

CREEM Comix

