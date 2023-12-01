Here Lester reminds me of Sacha Baron Cohen interviewing Boutros Boutros-Ghali, the Secretary-General of the U.N., in 2003. After an interview in which Cohen slings pie after verbal pie in the face of power, Boutros-Ghali raps at the camera, “I am Boutros Boutros-Ghali. Put down your guns and listen to Bob Marley.” He’s clearly in on the joke. Iggy’s like that.

Smack dab in the middle of this gen-u-wine masterwork lies the notion that we’ve all been so conned, hyped, and cowed by the “Gonna Give You Every Inch of My Love” industry-machine promise that the only cure is to toss a pie in the face of rock’s most guilty hucksters. What if, Lester queries, one of the grosser ego-bloated superstar “artistes” were confronted with the question: “What the fuck do you think you’re doing?” Then… pie. “They’d probably fold,” unable to deal.

Lester goes on to hail a kind of innocent, amateurish, and foolhardy approach to making music, further eviscerating the idea that true rock is “art.” We’d all be better off if “rock stars” stripped themselves of that moniker entirely and joined the rest of us here on earth. Lester doesn’t go into a hippie rant about all of us being stardust, but I probably would. —Erik Jensen

[Erik Jensen is an actor, writer, and director. With his wife, Jessica Blank, he is co-creator and co-director of the Lester Bangs film How to Be a Rock Critic, based on their play of the same name and Jim DeRogatis’ Lester biography Let It Blurt.]