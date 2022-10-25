I am waiting for my case to come up

and I am waiting

for a rebirth of wonder

and I am waiting for someone

to really discover America

and wail

—Lawrence Ferlinghetti, “I Am Waiting” from A Coney Island of the Mind

In late July on Coney Island the air feels like a vape cloud and smells of indica and griddled onions, the nearby ramble of the Cyclone giving the illusion of a breeze. I wait for the sun to set beside the fan at Margarita Island, where bikinied girls with wilting lashes serve microwave pizzas and Bacardi daiquiris. Between mop buckets and boxes of cleaning solution, a broken Zoltar sulks in his plexiglass cell, tan and angry and frozen in unfinished prophecy. Busted speakers blare an endless stream of sullen rappers groaning interchangeably on the subject of their demons, all the drugs they hate to do. Outside a gang of cops pace lazy loops in the reeling shadow of the Wonder Wheel, pausing to inspect with comical diligence a ring-toss booth run by a chain-smoking lizard man in holographic shades. The block is hot, a bartender warns me, and Margarita Island is constantly persecuted for the simple matter of their nightly betta fish fights. He slides me a warm plastic thimble of tequila. His name is Sisqo.

The Eldorado Auto Skooter bumper car arcade is around the corner, and taped to its front entrance is a hastily printed sign: “FOG IN USE.” This is meant to deter a second visit from the FDNY, who screeched up in full battalion earlier this afternoon, having been informed of smoke wafting from beneath the gate and out onto Surf Avenue. A simple misunderstanding: Tonight the band Salem plays their first live show in 12 years here at the Eldorado, and for that they will need fog—like, more than you would think. Presently their sound check rattles the walls and leaks into the twilight, sounding like the echoes of a scary Catholic ritual and mystifying a few sundazed passersby. Around the back a line stretches past booths hawking piña coladas and sickly bags of goldfish, comprised of hot girls and frail-looking gays dressed in their best red-state cosplay.